Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist

The latest Tor Browser adds Connection Assist to Android, making it easier for users in censored regions to connect securely with one tap.

Tor Browser 14.5, an open-source, privacy‑focused web browser using layered “onion” routing to help you browse anonymously, has officially arrived and is now available for download from the Tor Project website. This latest stable release is built on Firefox 128.9.0esr and brings meaningful improvements for both desktop and mobile users.

The most striking new feature in this update is the introduction of Connection Assist for Android, which has already proven its worth on Linux, macOS, and Windows since version 11.5. What does it do? In short, when a direct connection fails, Connection Assist now automatically seeks out and tests alternative bridges on the user’s behalf.

Moreover, this Android launch follows a multi‑year effort to refactor Tor’s integration layer across platforms. As a result, the desktop and Android editions now share a leaner codebase and a partially unified backend. From a technical standpoint, this means fewer legacy modules and less redundant code.

Localization has also taken a notable step forward – three new languages have been added across all platforms: Belarusian, Bulgarian, and European Portuguese. To switch between them, users can navigate to “Settings” > “General” > “Language and Appearance” on desktop or the corresponding menu in Android’s settings.

Moreover, Tor Browser 14.5 also brings some refinements that enhance day‑to‑day usability:

Live‑streaming logs on desktop. Building on Android improvements introduced in version 13.5, Tor logs now stream in real time on Linux, macOS, and Windows. In other words, there’s no longer any need to close and reopen the logs dialog to see fresh entries.

Smarter Connection Assist logic. Edge‑case behaviors have been ironed out, and Tor Browser now minimizes "moat" connections—brief, non‑Tor tests that use domain fronting—when diagnosing failures. Additionally, desktop users receive clear warnings if bridge settings fail to apply, rather than being left in the dark.

Improved quit behavior on Android. Selecting "Quit" now terminates all background processes and clears recent tasks more thoroughly. Furthermore, the older shortcut—closing all tabs and exiting immediately by backing out of the app—has been restored, which can be a lifesaver in a pinch.

For more information and technical details, refer to the release announcements.