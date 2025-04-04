Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support

Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons.

Nine months after its previous 0.27 release, Celluloid, the popular video player, has just released version 0.28. For those new to it, it is a front-end for the mpv media player, known for its high quality, performance, and support for a wide array of video formats, as well as advanced playback features.

In the new version, the maintainers have introduced a standard F10 key binding for activating the main menu button, satisfying a popular user request for more keyboard-focused navigation. In addition, the graphical user interface has undergone a noteworthy redesign, which brings a clean and refined look to the application.

Moreover, numerous deprecated GTK API calls have been updated, ensuring compatibility with the more advanced libraries in GTK 4.17 and ultimately preventing an annoying crash that occasionally occurs when exiting the program.

Interestingly enough, the team has also enhanced the player’s scripting capabilities by adding support for loading Lua modules directly from script-modules. This improvement opens the door for more extensive customization, allowing users to tailor the player to their personal preferences.

Furthermore, the playlist experience has been streamlined: file durations now appear when available, and the next/previous buttons control the playlist position by default, making it easier to skip between videos.

Lastly, on the language support side, Celluloid 0.28 includes a brand-new Irish translation. Also worth noting is that the developers decided to drop Autotools in this release, presumably to simplify the build process for contributors and maintainers alike.

Refer to the changelog or the project’s website for detailed information about all changes.