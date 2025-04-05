Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding

Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0, Bluetooth pairing, Vulkan H.264 decoding, and more.

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

The new version adds support for larger page sizes on ARM64. At the same time, the Mono engine, an essential component for running .NET applications, has been updated to version 10.0, offering enhanced compatibility and stability.

In addition, Bluetooth enthusiasts will appreciate Wine 10.5’s new pairing support in the Bluetooth driver. Another remarkable highlight is the introduction of Vulkan H.264 decoding, which will likely benefit those seeking smoother video playback and GPU-accelerated rendering.

It’s also worth noting that Wine 10.5 now includes %GS register swapping on macOS, a technical enhancement to refine performance on Apple systems.

Of course, as with any new version, there are various bug fixes—25 in total—that address stability and performance concerns. For example, a bug that caused Wine to crash on Asahi Linux due to 16k pages has finally been resolved.

Users of certain games will also find improvements—for example, the once-broken keyboard configurations in Rally Trophy are now functional again, and The Queen of Heart 99 SE’s configuration tool no longer crashes right before saving settings.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 10.5’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.