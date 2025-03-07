Docker Desktop 4.39 Introduces General Availability of CLI

Docker Desktop 4.39 arrives with a CLI, multi-platform support, security fixes, and upgrades to Compose, Buildx, Kubernetes, and more.

Over a month after the previous 4.38 release, Docker Desktop, the popular development platform that enables you to build, test, and deploy containerized applications across different environments, has introduced its latest update, Docker Desktop 4.39.

The big change is that the newly introduced Docker Desktop CLI has now moved to general availability. This marks a major shift in Docker’s command-line toolset, especially with the addition of the straightforward docker desktop logs command, which makes retrieving logs more intuitive than ever.

Additionally, Docker Desktop now supports the --platform flag for docker load and docker save , allowing users to import or export a subset of multi-platform images—a handy feature when working with specific architectures.

On the internal components upgrade side, Docker Compose has been updated to v2.33.1, Docker Buildx to v0.21.1, Kubernetes to v1.32.2, Docker Engine to v28.0.1, and Docker Scout CLI to v1.16.3. A critical security fix addressing CVE-2025-1696 has also been fixed, ensuring that proxy authentication credentials can no longer be inadvertently exposed in plain text within log files.

Docker Desktop 4.38

For developers on macOS, Docker has downgraded the internal Linux kernel to v6.10.14 to tackle a cgroups misidentification issue that had been wreaking havoc on Java containers.

Additionally, this release fixes a bug causing some CPU limits to display incorrectly in the Docker VMM, addresses a stubborn hang at startup, and blocks running Docker Desktop on macOS 15.4 beta 1 (due to a known host crash problem).

Windows users benefit from important stability refinements related to Docker Compose logs, Paketo buildpacks, and WSL integrations, ensuring minimal friction when juggling multiple distributions. Finally, the Software Updates page in settings now accurately reflects the most up-to-date available versions for Linux users.

Refer to the official announcement or check out the release notes for detailed information about all changes. If you’d like to try out the app, we’ve provided detailed guides on installing it on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian, and Fedora.

Docker Desktop 4.39 is available for download on various major OSes, including Windows (x86_64), Windows ARM Beta, macOS (Intel and Apple Silicon), and Linux (APT and RPM-based distributions, plus distros from the Arch ecosystem).