KDE Gear 24.12.3 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE Gear 24.12.3 apps collection is now available for download with fixes for file handling, UI crashes, and more.

Today, exactly a month after its previous 24.12.2 release, KDE has rolled out the latest version of its app collection, KDE Gear 24.12.3, as the third (and last) update to the 24.12 series, focuses on enhancing performance, resolving bugs, and improving user experience.

This release mainly focuses on bug fixes to ensure stability across various applications. For example, KWwordQuiz, a general-purpose flash card app, has solved an issue that prevented files from being opened from the command line. At the same time, kio-extras now supports AFC filesystems on iPhone and iPad devices without a hitch.

Moreover, Okular, KDE’s universal document viewer, has successfully addressed crashes related to small background images in digital signing, making it far more reliable for document handling.

Beyond these highlights, you will find fixes for compilation errors, streamlined user interface tweaks, and performance enhancements in applications such as Calligra, Dolphin, Gwenview, Kdenlive, Konsole, and many more.

The developers have also updated translations across the board, ensuring that users who prefer non-English interfaces benefit from a polished and cohesive experience.

For more information, see the release notes. KDE Gear 24.12.3 apps collection tarballs can be downloaded from the source info page, as the full changelog provides a deeper dive into the update.

Lastly, most KDE Gear 24.12.3 apps will soon be available on Flathub and Snap Store. Rolling release distributions can expect the app collection in their respective distros’ repositories in the coming days and weeks.