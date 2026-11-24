Tails 7.18 updates Tor Browser to 16.0.3 and Tor to 0.4.9.17 while fixing an issue with OnionShare’s anonymous chat functionality.

Tails, a Debian-based Linux distro that protects users’ privacy and anonymity by routing internet traffic through the Tor network, released version 7.18.

The release kept its core anonymity tools up to date, shipping with Tor Browser 16.0.3, which incorporates Firefox 153.8 ESR and backported fixes from Firefox 161. At the same time, the Tor client has been bumped to v0.4.9.17.

The release also updates the NoScript extension and strengthens protections against techniques that could compromise browser security.

Tails 7.18

On top of that, Tails 7.18 fixes a broken chat feature in OnionShare, a tool that allows users to securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and communicate over the Tor network.

For existing users, automatic upgrades to Tails 7.18 are available from any version starting with Tails 7.0. The upgrade preserves Persistent Storage, letting users retain files and settings configured to survive between sessions.

However, if an automatic upgrade fails or Tails no longer starts afterward, the project recommends performing a manual upgrade instead.

Refer to the announcement for more information.

New users can download Tails 7.18 as a USB image or an ISO image for DVDs and virtual machines. Installing Tails on an existing USB stick instead of upgrading will erase its Persistent Storage.