Flatpak 1.18.6 fixes two security vulnerabilities that could allow malicious applications to gain root privileges or escape the sandbox.

Flatpak has released version 1.18.6 addressing two security vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to gain root privileges or escape sandbox restrictions.

The first vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-133842 and rated critical, affects Flatpak’s extra-data mechanism, which allows applications to download additional resources during installation.

Under certain conditions, a malicious or compromised system-wide application, runtime, or extension could cause Flatpak to leave an executable with setuid root permissions on the host system. A local attacker could then use that executable to elevate their privileges to root.

The second vulnerability, CVE-2026-133845, is rated high severity and affects how the flatpak-portal service handles file descriptors when spawning processes inside a subsandbox.

The flaw could allow a malicious or compromised Flatpak application, even one without special permissions, to access the unfiltered D-Bus session bus and completely escape its sandbox.

Both vulnerabilities have been addressed in Flatpak 1.18.6 on the stable branch and 1.19.4 on the development branch. The fixes were originally included in versions 1.18.5 and 1.19.3, but those releases were superseded after their release failed.

Security patches have also been backported to the older Flatpak 1.16.x branch for long-term support distributions such as Debian 13. However, since that branch is no longer maintained upstream, no formal release will be issued, and distribution maintainers are responsible for delivering the fixes.

Given the severity of the vulnerabilities, Linux users are encouraged to update their Flatpak installations as soon as patched packages become available through their distribution’s repositories.

For more information, refer to the changelog.