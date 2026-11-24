Shirudo is a new open-source Linux security platform from Cisco and OpenAI that combines eBPF and AI-assisted vulnerability mitigation.

Cisco and OpenAI have introduced Shirudo, an open-source, eBPF-based security platform built to protect running Linux systems from the exploitation of vulnerabilities without requiring system restarts or interrupting applications.

Developed in collaboration with Cisco’s Isovalent team, the project builds on the foundations of Tetragon, a Linux security observability and runtime enforcement tool, but has been redesigned to support AI-assisted vulnerability mitigation.

The idea behind Shirudo is to narrow the exposure window between discovering a vulnerability and deploying a permanent security patch. Instead of replacing traditional software updates, the platform lets administrators deploy targeted runtime protections that prevent exploitation of vulnerable code paths.

Shirudo uses eBPF to modify the behavior of a running Linux kernel, monitor system activity, and enforce security measures. For vulnerabilities that cannot be addressed effectively through eBPF, the platform also supports modifications to application bytecode.

Security teams can use AI agents to investigate vulnerabilities, generate mitigation code, and test its effectiveness against exploits and legitimate workloads. Before enforcing protection, operators can evaluate its impact on running applications and retain control over what is deployed.

Architecturally, Shirudo operates without a permanently running daemon. Its security modules, called upatches (micropatches), are distributed as cryptographically signed packages through OCI registries. The platform also uses a TPM to keep a verifiable record of protections activated or removed.

To demonstrate Shirudo’s capabilities, Cisco and OpenAI conducted a controlled test involving Java4Shell, a recently discovered OpenJDK vulnerability. Using OpenAI’s Codex, the team generated a mitigation that modified Java’s Base64 decoder directly within a running Elasticsearch 9.5.5 instance.

The protection successfully blocked the attempted exploitation of the vulnerability while Elasticsearch continued operating without a restart.

Shirudo’s intended use cases also include system hardening, sandboxing containers, Kubernetes Pods and AI agents, runtime security monitoring, and protecting embedded and edge devices in which conventional software updates can be difficult to deploy.

The project supports x86-64, ARM64, and RISC-V architectures and is available under the BSD 2-Clause license, with its BPF programs dual-licensed under BSD and GPL.

For more information, see the official announcements from Cisco and OpenAI. The project’s official website provides links to its source code, technical documentation, and a quickstart guide.