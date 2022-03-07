3 Most Secure Linux Web Browsers That Protect Your Privacy

In this article, we’re looking at the most secure browsers for Linux that also protect your privacy.

When it comes to a web browser or browsing apps on Linux, there are many choices. Most people don’t worry much about what kind of browser they’re using. However, because your browser is the interface through which you will interact with the majority of the internet, it is responsible for a large amount of sensitive personal data.

You will probably be surprised to learn that your browser still reveals your location and device to third-party sites, trackers, and advertisers, even if you’re using “private” or “incognito” mode.

As you know, we live in a world where our personal information is passed back and forth between companies. Advertisers, ISPs, governments, and corporations can track your internet actions click by click if you aren’t vigilant. What is the most effective strategy to avoid this?

One option is to use a secure browser, which allows you to reclaim your right to privacy by safeguarding your online identity. A decent browser should not gather your browsing data and sell it to third parties, nor should it expose you to unwanted and annoying advertisements or other risks.

Continue reading for our entire guide to finding the best one for you.

1. Tor Browser

Tor browser is a hardened version of Firefox that is set to run on the TOR network. It was designed to ensure that your internet history and your identity remain anonymous when you’re online. Tor hides your location by concealing your IP address, preventing any of your data from being monitored.

Tor is a form of internet-connected network with its own web browser. It uses a system that routes your Internet traffic through a series of intermediary nodes. Every packet sent over these nodes is allocated a ‘circuit’ (a randomly created set of nodes calculated for latency and overall speed), and every packet sent through these nodes after that is unidentifiable.

Finally, your traffic reaches an exit node, which exits the Tor network and redirects it to the open web.

It’s practically impossible to trace any data back to your device. In other words, the browser provides about as much online privacy as you can have while using the internet, except if you use a secure VPN.

In short, if you’re looking for ultimate privacy and security, Tor is the way to go.

Pros

Tor’s complex system of random relays makes it almost impossible for anyone to trace your activity

Nobody can ever track you down – your location or identity

Cons

Because of its layer-like data distribution, bandwidth speeds are often reduced when using Tor

Most users use this browser for illegal activities so it is not recommended for bad actions

2. Brave Browser

Brave browser pitches itself as protecting your online privacy by keeping as much data as it can within the browser. It is a Google Chrome alternative well-known for its privacy-focused features.

Because the Brave browser is built on the same platform as Chrome, it may use Chrome extensions. Additionally, Brave looks almost exactly like Chrome – and if you know how to use Chrome, you already know how to use Brave.

The Brave browser eliminates trackers and third-party cookies that track your online activities right out of the box. But, from adverts and cookies to Facebook and Google login buttons, the browser provides you flexibility over what you wish to be banned.

The best privacy feature of Brave is its private browsing mode. Brave uses Tor when you open a private window. As a result, the website you’re visiting won’t be able to tell that the request came from your computer.

On top of that, Brave also has fingerprinting protections built-in. This prevents advertisers and data companies from tracking you across the web based on your computer’s unique characteristics, such as screen size, browser window size, languages installed, and so on. The browser also comes with built-in script blocking and prevents third-party cookies by default.

Pros

Builds on the strengths of Chromium

Advanced tab management

Comes with fairly good privacy-friendly defaults

The combination of ad and ad tracker blocking allows Brave to deliver impressive speeds and use fewer data resources

Cons

Infrequent update cycle

3. Vivaldi Browser

Vivaldi browser, which has over 2.3 million users and a community of over 1 million members, provides much more than a secure browsing experience. Everything is in your hands with this browser. This means you can fine-tune and personalize every parameter while remaining safe.

The Vivaldi browser not only comes with a lot of features out of the box, but it’s also very customizable, making it suitable for practically any user’s needs, whether personal or professional.

In fact, Vivaldi’s core concept is that you already have enough tools and shouldn’t need to download any addons. However, if you still require more features, most Chrome extensions will work with the browser.

Vivaldi does not collect or sell your data, nor does it profile or track you. It has no knowledge of the websites you visit, the searches you perform, or the files you download. Your information is either encrypted or kept locally on your computer.

Additionally, Vivaldi’s built-in ad blocker may help your web pages load faster while keeping ads and trackers away. The syncing feature uses end-to-end encryption, making sure nobody can get access to your data while your user data is going from one device to another.

Pros

Readily and highly customizable user interface

It doesn’t store the user data on its servers.

Cons