NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released

NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more.
NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released

Just over a month after the previous major 8.0 release, NethSecurity, a downstream rebuild of OpenWrt and successor to the NethServer 7 firewall suite, has announced the global availability of the new version 8.1.

If you are unfamiliar with the project, it is an open-source Linux firewall designed to simplify network security deployment. With an easy setup process and a user-friendly web-based interface, NethSecurity provides robust protection for your network with just a few clicks.

Key Highlights of NethSecurity 8.1

One of the main additions in NethSecurity 8.1 is the Connection Manager, which now provides an interface for tracking active network connections. Another major enhancement is the improved Admin User Management, which is now accessible directly from the user interface and makes it easier to manage administrative users.

NethSecurity 8.1 Connection Manager
NethSecurity 8.1 Connection Manager

Users will also notice enhancements in MultiWAN functionality, including a sticky option for improved connection persistence. LDAP remote database authentication has been improved, offering more flexibility for Active Directories and other LDAP configurations.

Additionally, updated DPI signatures are now available for both community and enterprise users, and a new subscription authentication proxy enables access to subscription repository channels after system_key verification.

NethSecurity 8.1 also addresses numerous bugs to enhance system stability. Issues such as NVME drive space usage, DHCP server reliability after migration, and various MultiWAN policy display problems have been resolved. These fixes and other improvements ensure a smoother and more reliable user experience.

Future updates will continue to build on this progress, with plans to introduce new features like Firewall Objects and improved Reporting. The development roadmap will evolve based on user feedback, so your insights and suggestions are crucial.

NethSecurity 8.1 can be downloaded from the project’s website, as the announcement provides detailed information about all changes.

Current users can choose between two methods of updating to the latest version. Both ensure that their systems remain fully updated without service interruptions.

You can either use the package update method, which updates individual packages without changing the displayed version in the dashboard or opt for a full image update, which updates the entire system image and displays the new version number.

Image credits: NethSecurity Project

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts