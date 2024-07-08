NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released

NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more.

Just over a month after the previous major 8.0 release, NethSecurity, a downstream rebuild of OpenWrt and successor to the NethServer 7 firewall suite, has announced the global availability of the new version 8.1.

If you are unfamiliar with the project, it is an open-source Linux firewall designed to simplify network security deployment. With an easy setup process and a user-friendly web-based interface, NethSecurity provides robust protection for your network with just a few clicks.

Key Highlights of NethSecurity 8.1

One of the main additions in NethSecurity 8.1 is the Connection Manager, which now provides an interface for tracking active network connections. Another major enhancement is the improved Admin User Management, which is now accessible directly from the user interface and makes it easier to manage administrative users.

NethSecurity 8.1 Connection Manager

Users will also notice enhancements in MultiWAN functionality, including a sticky option for improved connection persistence. LDAP remote database authentication has been improved, offering more flexibility for Active Directories and other LDAP configurations.

Additionally, updated DPI signatures are now available for both community and enterprise users, and a new subscription authentication proxy enables access to subscription repository channels after system_key verification.

NethSecurity 8.1 also addresses numerous bugs to enhance system stability. Issues such as NVME drive space usage, DHCP server reliability after migration, and various MultiWAN policy display problems have been resolved. These fixes and other improvements ensure a smoother and more reliable user experience.

Future updates will continue to build on this progress, with plans to introduce new features like Firewall Objects and improved Reporting. The development roadmap will evolve based on user feedback, so your insights and suggestions are crucial.

NethSecurity 8.1 can be downloaded from the project’s website, as the announcement provides detailed information about all changes.

Current users can choose between two methods of updating to the latest version. Both ensure that their systems remain fully updated without service interruptions.

You can either use the package update method, which updates individual packages without changing the displayed version in the dashboard or opt for a full image update, which updates the entire system image and displays the new version number.

Image credits: NethSecurity Project