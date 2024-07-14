Whonix 17.2 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released

Whonix Linux 17.2 targets anonymity-paranoid users, rolling out with a connection directly to Tor and avoiding the Anon Connection Wizard popup.

Whonix, a Debian-based security-hardened Linux distro designed especially for users who need the highest possible anonymity and online privacy, has released its latest version, 17.2.

Haven’t you heard of it? At its core lies the approach of running two virtual machines (VMs) on top of the user host system, the “gateway” and the “workstation,” in tandem, providing an impenetrable barrier between the user and the outside world.

The distro is favored for routing all network connections through Tor, ensuring that users’ activities and locations remain confidential. Now, let’s see what the new version offers.

What’s News in Whonix 17.2

Powered by Linux kernel 6.1 and betting on Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, Whonix 17.2’s key update is the integration with Kicksecure 1, an advanced security framework bolsters its underlying security mechanisms.

In light of this, Whonix now connects to the public Tor network by default. This eliminates the need for the Anon Connection Wizard (ACW) popup at the first boot, making the initial setup smoother and quicker for new users.

Another major enhancement is the porting of Whonix-Firewall from iptables to nftables. Support for Bisq 2, a decentralized bitcoin exchange, also has been added.

At the same time, Whonix 17.2 lays the groundwork for several future capabilities as it moves towards supporting IPv6. Additionally, preparations are underway for the Whonix-Host Operating System Live ISO and Installer, which will simplify the installation process and enhance user accessibility.

The Tor software, which is central to Whonix’s operation, and the Tor Browser have been both updated to 0.4.8 and 13.5, respectively.

There are also noteworthy improvements for users who run Whonix within the Qubes OS. The audio support system has transitioned from PulseAudio to PipeWire, significantly enhancing audio handling.

Additionally, Qubes-Whonix has shifted from using a transparent torification model to employing a Tinyproxy with socks setup for handling system updates, increasing reliability and performance.

Lastly, for those utilizing Whonix with KVM, some updates increase the RAM allocation for both Whonix-Gateway and Whonix-Workstation, aligning them with the versions used in VirtualBox.

For more detailed information, visit the release announcement or the project’s website.

It should be noted that Whonix does not offer well-known ISO installation images. Instead, you must download the OS’s pre-build images for virtualization tools like VirtualBox, KVM, or Qubes OS.

Furthermore, the operating system does not allow it to be installed on physical hardware, and for security purposes, it can be run only as a virtual machine.