SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand

Breaking: The openSUSE Board discusses SUSE's request to stop using its brand, highlighting the need for cooperation and goodwill.

Believe it or not, an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company.

At the heart of this tension lies a quiet request that has stirred not-so-quiet ripples across the open source landscape: SUSE has formally asked openSUSE to discontinue using its brand name.

Richard Brown, a key figure within the openSUSE project, shared insights into the discussions that have unfolded behind closed doors.

Despite SUSE’s request’s calm and respectful tone, the implications of not meeting it could be far-reaching, threatening the symbiotic relationship that has benefited both entities over the years.

Let’s face it: SUSE has been more than just a namesake for openSUSE; it has actively provided resources and support far beyond what it would ordinarily need for its business operations.

This generosity has fostered a thriving openSUSE project that has excelled under SUSE’s goodwill and informal support, including contributions made by SUSE employees on company time.

However, the recent request for a branding separation has overshadowed this partnership. If openSUSE does not handle this request with the sensitivity and cooperation it demands, the project risks not just a reduction in support from SUSE but a potential shift in priorities away from it.

The “Factory first” policy, a cornerstone of the engineering synergy between SUSE and openSUSE, could also be scrutinized, emphasizing the gravity of the current situation.

Furthermore, at the openSUSE Conference, discussions about governance within the openSUSE project were brought into the spotlight.

In light of this, senior managers and budget holders from SUSE openly expressed concerns, signaling that changes are necessary to address underlying issues with project governance.

This public stand by SUSE’s management highlights a willingness to support openSUSE, but also a readiness to realign their focus if the community fails to act on these governance concerns.

The message is clear: openSUSE must align more closely with SUSE’s strategic interests or risk shifting focus towards other projects like Uyuni and Rancher, which are perceived to be more in line with SUSE’s business objectives.

In other words, openSUSE is at a crossroads. The project can either adapt to the evolving landscape by embracing change and addressing its internal challenges, or it can continue on a path that might lead to its obsolescence.

In recent years, openSUSE has gained a lot of momentum, rapidly increasing its user base. In addition, what used to be known as Leap and Tumbleweed has expanded into new names like Krypton, MicroOS, Aeon, Kalpa, Argon, and Leap Micro.

A whole new openSUSE ecosystem, where frankly, even the most die-hard chameleon supporters have a hard time figuring out what exactly is what and what its purpose is. Let’s not forget ALP, of course. All of this is largely thanks to the support of SUSE.

For that, we don’t have to be fortune tellers to say that if SUSE withdrew its support, it would mean a drastic reduction in current openSUSE variants, rethinking priorities and options, and a likely going back down for the project.

After all, what we know today as openSUSE is largely due to the code contributed by SUSE’s developers and, of course, the huge underlying infrastructure provided by the company on which openSUSE developed its distro.

Therefore, it can be confidently said that SUSE’s polite request will be granted, and the project will start the procedure of changing its name and searching for a new logo. Yes, that’s right, the beloved cute chameleon is part of the rebranding.

In any case, we will monitor the situation closely and, as always, update you as it develops. For more information, visit the openSUSE mailing list message on the subject. The subsequent rather interesting discussion is available here.