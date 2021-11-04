How to Install Microsoft Edge on Linux in a Few Easy Steps

Microsoft officially launched the stable version of its browser for Linux. Let me show you how to easily install the Microsoft Edge on your favorite Linux distribution.

Many Linux users will already be using Chrome or Firefox, but Edge is yet another browser option that might work on distros where Chrome isn’t fully supported.

The new release supports a variety of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE. If you’re a Linux user who has to use Windows for work, it’s handy to have a version of the browser that can sync that data back and forth.

Being Chromium-based, Microsoft Edge has the advantage of giving users access to all Chrome Web Store extensions, including the same compatibility and performance as Google Chrome. So let’s install it.

Install Microsoft Edge on Linux

Generally there are two ways to install Microsoft Edge on Linux.

From the command line using the distribution package manager.

By locally downloading the installation package.

Below I’ll show you how to do it both ways.

1. Installing Edge Using Command Line

1.1 First we need to download and add the Microsoft GPG key to our Linux system.

Ubuntu / Debian

curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | gpg --dearmor > microsoft.gpg sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 microsoft.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/

Fedora

sudo rpm --import https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc

openSUSE

sudo rpm --import https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc

1.2 Next add the Edge repository to your system.

Ubuntu / Debian

sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] https://packages.microsoft.com/repos/edge stable main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/microsoft-edge-dev.list'

Fedora

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://packages.microsoft.com/yumrepos/edge

openSUSE

sudo zypper ar https://packages.microsoft.com/yumrepos/edge microsoft-edge-beta

1.3 Finally, update the packages and install the Edge browser on your Linux system.

Ubuntu / Debian

sudo apt update && sudo apt install microsoft-edge-stable

Fedora

sudo dnf update && sudo dnf install microsoft-edge-stable

openSUSE

sudo zypper refresh && sudo zypper install microsoft-edge-stable

To install the Edge browser in Arch Linux or Manjaro, you can use the AUR repositories using an AUR helper such as yay .

yay -S microsoft-edge-stable-bin

1.4 Now just launch the activities search bar and type “edge”. Click on the Edge icon and launch the browser.

2. Installing Edge Using Package

To get started, you just need to download the suitable package ( .deb or .rpm ) for your Linux distribution.

2.1 First navigate to the official Microsoft Edge website and click on the button shown in the image below.

2.2 On the next page, you will find two builds for Linux – .deb and .rpm .

Now, for Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, and other Debian-based derivatives, download the .deb package. Similarly, for Red Hat-based distros such as Fedora, CentOS Stream, Alma Linux, Rocky Linux, and other related, choose the .rpm package.

2.3 After download, just double click on it. The file should be opened in the Software Center and you can install it from there.

Once installed, you can launch it from the application menu and enjoy it.

Bottom Line

In this tutorial you learned how to install Microsoft Edge browser on your Linux system. Now you can be aware of a newer version whenever it is released.

As you know, Microsoft Edge is based on Chromium, the open-source browser engine developed by Google. Therefore, any website, web app, or web service that works in any Chromium-based browser, such as Google Chrome, will work in Edge too.

If this guide has helped you, please consider buying us a coffee. Your support and encouragement are greatly appreciated!