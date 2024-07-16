Ubuntu 24.04 Finally Fixed an Annoying App Center Issue

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users can finally install locally downloaded DEB files via the App Center. Here's how to apply the needed update.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS appeared in mid-April, widely welcomed by its countless fans. Very quickly, however, their enthusiasm was cooled once it became clear that, intentionally or not, the distribution came with a serious limitation.

Namely, DEB files cannot be installed through the App Center, the usual application used for this.

In other words, for distro users accustomed to ease of use, the familiar double-click behavior of a DEB file led to this.

To make things even more frustrating, users only saw a never-ending loading indicator after setting App Center as the default application for opening DEB files.

As expected, this issue forced many to look for other ways to install DEB files, with GDebi emerging as a popular alternative.

The good news is that Canonical recently released an update for Ubuntu 24.04’s App Center that fixes this issue. But, if you attempt to install the update directly from the app, it will fail and show an error because it cannot update itself while it’s still open.

App Center error while trying to update itself.
But there is no room for worry. The solution is quite simple. First, ensure that the App Center is not running. Next, open the terminal and execute the following command to update all available Snap packages, including the App Center, which is itself a Snap app.

sudo snap refreshCode language: Bash (bash)
Update Snap apps.
Of course, you can also use Ubuntu’s Software Updater application to do this, but we generally find using the command line more reliable and preferable.

And that’s it. If you double-click a DEB file now, it will automatically be loaded successfully in the App Center. Also, a message will appear warning you that installing these packages might pose risks to your system.

DEB file ready for installation via App Center on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
In conclusion, this update is great news for users who rely on this essential feature. Although it took Canonical three months to release the fix, we really appreciate that it’s now available.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

