LibreOffice 25.8.3 Released with 70 Bug Fixes Across Writer, Calc, and Impress

The LibreOffice 25.8.3 update delivers 70 fixes improving stability, compatibility, and performance across all core applications.

The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 25.8.3 as a third maintenance update in the 25.8 series, addressing a wide range of bugs reported by users since the release of version 25.8.2.

Writer sees some of the most notable improvements. Several long-standing DOCX issues have been resolved, including incorrect font colors, misplaced overlaid text, column separator color handling, and failures when saving documents with empty variable names.

The update also corrects problems with page style margins, footnote numbering in Japanese, and the extra white space introduced when Autofit was enabled in headers.

Change-tracking reliability has also been strengthened, addressing inconsistencies in interdependent tracked edits and improving ODF markup in character-style operations.

Moreover, the release fixes RTF import errors that misplaced tables or paragraphs outside their frames, improves SVG handling with unicode-bidi support, and restores correct behavior when handling EMF object transparency—an issue introduced in 25.8.2.

Compatibility with Microsoft Office formats benefits from additional fixes for DOCX roundtrips, empty chart exports, special character handling in PPTX comments, and layout corrections for tables in headers or nested structures.

A substantial number of changes address crash scenarios across the suite. Writer, Calc, Impress, and LibreOfficeKit all receive stability improvements. Crashes involving macro execution, complex LIKE patterns, extension icons, cell-validation workflows, and vertical writing have been eliminated.

Several issues found during MAR updates were also corrected, including one where Writer incorrectly defaulted the interface language to Tagalog.

Calc gains important correctness updates. These include fixes for COUNTIFS() with decimals, SUBTOTAL behavior when opened from Excel, BC date handling, interactions with hyperlinks and phonetic guides, and issues with pivot table selection after creation. Users working with validation lists or interactive filters will also see smoother behavior following multiple bug fixes.

Impress users benefit from improved slideshow rendering after a fix for pixelated views triggered by F5, along with corrections for crashes when printing notes containing certain content. File save reliability in PPTX has also been strengthened.

Lastly, Graphics and UI rendering receive further refinements. Arrow-head previews, page corners, preview widgets, and note-taking applets have been corrected across various toolkits. The macOS build now includes updated dark-mode icons suited for macOS 26 “Tahoe”.

For a full rundown of everything that’s been fixed in LibreOffice 25.8.3, check out the release notes for the RC1 and RC2 versions. The official announcement is here.

The next update, 25.8.4, is scheduled for mid-December. LibreOffice 25.8 will be supported through June 12, 2026, after which it’ll reach the end-of-life for that release series.