Rspamd 3.14 Launches with Dark Mode, Postfix Wizard

Rspamd 3.14, an open-source spam filtering system, introduces dark mode in the WebUI, faster fuzzy hashing, and a new Postfix setup wizard for simplified mail integration.

Nearly a month after the previous 3.13 release, Rspamd, a free and open-source advanced spam filtering system widely used in mail servers, mail gateways, and security appliances in managing email spam, released its latest update, 3.14.

A key highlight in this version is the introduction of HTML fuzzy hashing, which enables the detection of structural similarity across HTML messages. This new mechanism enables fine-grained spam classification by comparing message structure in addition to raw content.

Additionally, Rspamd’s fuzzy storage system has been upgraded with complete TCP protocol support, replacing the previous UDP-only model. The new implementation automatically switches between protocols, dynamically manages connections, and supports proper framing, thereby significantly improving reliability in high-load environments.

For those managing Rspamd visually, version 3.14 introduces a full dark mode in the WebUI, featuring automatic theme detection and manual toggling. Additionally, the interface now utilizes FontAwesome SVG icons instead of the legacy Glyphicons, resulting in a cleaner and more modern aesthetic.

Version 3.14 introduces a Postfix configuration wizard, allowing administrators to automate setup using the postconf utility. Meanwhile, the Milter interface gains enhanced ESMTP argument parsing and extended Lua APIs for accessing per-recipient metadata, improving flexibility for complex mail routing environments.

Furthermore, the release improves internal performance with major hashing optimizations, replacing GHashTable with faster khash structures. It also delivers comprehensive BSD support, adding dedicated GitHub Actions workflows for FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD builds with custom Lua version selection.

Finally, several stability fixes have been implemented, addressing DNS truncation and ID collisions, Redis connection pooling, allocator mismatches, and memory leaks across multiple modules. Other improvements cover Bayes autolearning, URL deduplication, and NetBSD package installation.

For more information, see the announcement or refer to the project’s GitHub changelog.