Tails 7.2 Released with Tor Browser 15.0 and Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

The Tails project has announced the release of Tails 7.2, a new version of the privacy-focused Linux distribution that routes all internet connections through the Tor network.

The update’s highlight is the upgrade to Tor Browser 15.0.1, introducing a trio of interface improvements inherited from Firefox 140. These include vertical tabs, tab groups, and a redesigned address bar with enhanced search.

The system also ships with Thunderbird 140.4, ensuring secure email workflows remain up to date. In parallel, the Linux base receives a bump to kernel 6.12 LTS, bringing broader hardware support and the latest upstream patches.

Tails 7.2

Another notable change is the removal of the Root Console from the interface. Users who still need root access can now open an elevated shell by running sudo -i .

Moreover, Tails 7.2 also enhances the user experience by displaying “Don’t ask again” notifications only after the system clock has synchronized. On the privacy side, the team has addressed an important issue by disabling background connections that Thunderbird was making to Mozilla telemetry services.

For those already running Tails 7.0 or later, automatic upgrades to 7.2 are available. However, if the upgrade fails or Tails doesn’t start correctly afterward, the project recommends performing a manual upgrade using their documented method.

For full technical details, refer to the changelog or the release announcement.