Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 45 (Nov 3 – 9, 2025)

Welcome to the 45th week of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup — your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Nov 3 – 9).
Linux Distributions
This week brought three noteworthy releases: two of them from the Debian family, plus a fresh addition to the Linux ecosystem aimed at anyone working with containers or virtualization.
- MX Linux 25 Officially Released with Debian 13 Base
- Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base
- IncusOS: A New Immutable Linux System Built for Running Incus
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.
- NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.105 With HDMI and Game Crash Fixes
- Bottles 52.1 Released With Playtime Tracking
- Hyprland 0.52 Adds Input Rotation, Forceidle, and Rendering Tweaks
- KDE Plasma 6.5.2 Released with Bug Fixes Across Discover, KWin, and More
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Introduces QR Code Wi-Fi Connections, Boosts Performance
- KDE Gear 25.08.3 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New
- LXQt 2.3 Desktop Environment Released with Better Wayland Support
- Trinity R14.1.5 Desktop Environment Released With Multi-Monitor Tiling
- Budgie 10.9.4 Desktop Environment Released, No UI Changes
- Kdenlive 25.08.3 Arrives With Stability Fixes and SVG File Support
- Kitty Terminal 0.44 Released with Unicode 17 Support
- LibreELEC 12.2.1 Media Center Arrives with Kodi 21.3 Omega
- Google Releases Magika 1.0: AI-Powered File Type Detection Tool
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 Brings Long-Awaited React Interface
- Calibre 8.14 E-Book Manager Adds Tolino Firmware Support
- SQLite 3.51 Brings New JSONB Functions and Better Performance
- Fwupd 2.0.17 Brings Post-Quantum Signatures and Phased Updates
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.
- Linux Mint’s Cinnamon Menu Gets New Layout Customization Options
- GNOME 50 Ends the X11 Era After Decades
- AI Controversy Forces End of Mozilla’s Japanese SUMO Community
- Flatpak Development Restarts with Fresh Energy and Clear Direction
- Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages
- Kubuntu Website Inaccessible Due to SSL Configuration Mistake
- Steam Deck Adds Display-Off Mode for Low-Power Downloads
- Raspberry Pi 5 Gets U-Boot Support from SUSE Engineers
Hardware Updates
TUXEDO Computers has rolled out InfinityBook Max 15 to its Linux laptop line—a true powerhouse designed to meet the demands of even the most discerning users.
