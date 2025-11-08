Bottles 52.1 Released With Playtime Tracking

Bottles, an open-source software tool built on top of Wine that helps users run Windows applications and games on Linux systems by providing a user-friendly GUI, has just released its latest version, 52.1.

First, the headline change: playtime tracking support. A backend has been added for collecting playtime data, complemented by a minimal frontend that begins exposing those statistics in the UI. For users running games via Bottles, this marks the first step toward native session tracking, eliminating the need for external launchers.

Second, the release introduces new scripting capabilities. Bottles now supports pre-run and post-run script arguments, including placeholders, giving users more control over automation—for example, running a script before launching a game or executing cleanup tasks after a session finishes.

Alongside feature additions, a long-standing issue preventing applications from launching when the dedicated sandbox option was enabled has been resolved. Additionally, a crash that could occur when creating a new bottle has been resolved, too, improving the reliability of the initial setup.

As usual, the release includes updated translations from contributors, ensuring localized builds stay in sync with UI changes. For more information on all the changes, visit the project’s GitHub changelog.