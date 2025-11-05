Steam Deck Adds Display-Off Mode for Low-Power Downloads

The Linux-powered handheld gaming console, Steam Deck, now allows you to complete game downloads with the screen off, saving power while staying updated.

Valve has introduced a new feature for its Linux-powered handheld gaming console, Steam Deck, that allows users to complete game and content downloads with the display turned off, significantly reducing power consumption during the process.

With the new display-off low-power download mode, the Steam Deck can stay active just long enough to finish any pending downloads before going to sleep. When downloading, pressing the power button now opens a new dialog asking whether you want to continue downloading with the screen off.

Choosing Continue activates the new mode, turning off the display while keeping network activity running in the background.

The feature also works automatically: if the Steam Deck remains idle while downloading, it will transition into this low-power mode on its own. At any time, pressing a button or moving the device brings up a new status screen that displays download progress and lets you either fully wake the Deck or keep it quietly downloading with the display off.

When running on battery power, Valve has built in an additional safeguard. If the battery charge falls below 20%, the Steam Deck will automatically enter full sleep mode to preserve remaining energy.

The feature is live now for users enrolled in Steam Deck’s Beta and Preview channels. For more information, see Valve’s announcement.

Image credits: Valve