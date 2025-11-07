Kdenlive 25.08.3 Arrives With Stability Fixes and SVG File Support

Kdenlive 25.08.3 has been released as the third maintenance update in the 25.08 series, part of the wider KDE Gear 25.08.3 application bundle.

Among the most notable improvements is a fix for crashes caused by clips with differing frame rates when pasted into projects — an issue that occasionally resulted in corrupted timelines.

The update also resolves a long-standing problem with subtitle styles on Linux by disabling the native font dialog, ensuring consistent font size handling and smoother editing.

Image handling receives several fixes as well. Kdenlive 25.08.3 corrects errors where images with special characters (like a percent symbol) were misidentified as slideshows, and it repairs broken image sequence detection caused by MIME type misreads.

Rendering reliability in the timeline preview has also been improved, ensuring that all images appear correctly during editing.

Kdenlive 25.08.3 open-source video editor.

Another noteworthy addition is support for SVG file replacement, expanding Kdenlive’s list of supported file types and offering editors more flexibility in integrating vector graphics into their projects.

Finally, the release also includes a corrected disk space check during archiving operations to prevent incomplete saves, as well as multiple small refinements throughout the UI and MLT handling logic to reduce unexpected behavior.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Kdenlive 25.08.3. Source code and pre-built packages are available from the official Kdenlive site.