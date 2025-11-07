TUXEDO Unveils InfinityBook Max 15: A Linux Laptop with Ryzen AI 9

The new TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 15 starts at €1,689, offering Ryzen AI 9 power, RTX graphics, and full Linux support in an aluminum chassis weighing 1.95 kg.

After launching the InfinityBook Pro 15 (Intel) model last month, the German Linux hardware manufacturer TUXEDO has now announced the launch of its new InfinityBook Max 15, a 15.3-inch business ultrabook that blurs the line between professional workstation and gaming laptop.

Despite its thin, all-metal aluminium chassis and weight of just 1.95 kg, the InfinityBook Max 15 delivers serious computing power. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series of processors, including the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores), the Ryzen AI 9 365 (10 cores), and the entry-level Ryzen AI 7 350 (8 cores).

These chips support local AI workloads—such as image or text generation, and AI-assisted workflows—with a quoted performance of up to 80 TOPS for the HX 370.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 15 Linux Laptop

At the same time, this Linux laptop pairs those CPUs with mid-range but capable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 graphics cards, enabling “work & play” usage scenarios, such as software development, media design tasks, GPU-accelerated workloads, and even gaming at high-quality settings.

The chassis features an all-aluminium build, a colour-adjustable backlit keyboard (adding a subtle “gaming aesthetic”), full-size number pad, offset arrow keys for ergonomic navigation, and rear-facing power and monitor ports to support clean cable management.

On the display side, a 15.3-inch panel features a 2560×1600 resolution in a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, and a maximum brightness of up to 500 nits. A fast 300 Hz refresh rate ensures fluid motion. The display lid tilts back to 180°, and includes a privacy shutter over the 1080p webcam.

For power, the Max 15 packs a massive 99 Wh battery—the maximum allowed for air travel—which delivers up to ten hours of web-surfing in light usage. Charging is versatile: USB-C up to 140 W, and a compact 240 W GaN power supply for unleashing full performance.

Connectivity is generous, featuring dual USB-C ports (USB4/USB-C 3.2 Gen2), two HDMI 2.1 ports, one Mini DisplayPort 2.1 port, three USB-A ports, a LAN port, and a full-size SD card reader. Users can hook up to five external monitors. Internally, the system supports two upgradeable DDR5-5600 RAM slots, capable of accommodating up to 128 GB, and features up to 8 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Regarding thermal management, the Max 15 features a low-profile 8 mm cooling solution (compared to the 7 mm unit in the InfinityBook Pro 15), yet it supports combined CPU+GPU power of up to 150 W under full fan speed. Users can adjust the graphics TGP between 45-115 W for the RTX 5060 and 50-115 W for the RTX 5070 via TUXEDO’s Control Centre, balancing noise and performance.

As with all TUXEDO hardware, the InfinityBook Max 15 ships with full Linux support out of the box. Officially supported operating systems include TUXEDO OS and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (both offering optional full-disk encryption), with Windows 11 as an alternative. TUXEDO also provides in-house developed drivers, utilities, and Linux-trained support staff, making it an attractive option for developers and enterprises seeking a Linux-native ultrabook.

The base configuration—featuring Ryzen AI 7 350, 16 GB (2 × 8 GB) DDR5-5600 RAM, 1 TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD, and TUXEDO OS pre-installed—starts at €1,689 (incl. German VAT), or approximately €1,419 (excl. tax, non-European customers). Pre-orders are now open, and shipping is scheduled to begin in early December.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.