How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3: The Right Way

In this article, I will walk you through the steps needed to upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 from 20.2.

As we informed you previously, the stable version of Linux Mint 20.3 “Uma” is officially out. If you are using Linux Mint 20.2, then you should already receive notification for upgrade.

The upgrade process for all three Linux Mint editions i.e. Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce is same. Before proceeding ahead, please ensure that the computer has a working internet connection.

Here’s our Linux Mint 20.2 system before we start the migration process.

1. Create a System Snapshot

Before upgrading, it is recommended to create a snapshot of the existing working Linux Mint 20.2 system. A snapshot is just a copy of the state of a system at a particular point of time. Therefore, if upgrade process fails due to certain interrupts such as internet or power failure, the snapshot will help you to return to the stable state of your Mint system.

For creating a snapshot, launch Timeshift utility from the application menu. It is a built-in system backup and restore utility in Linux Mint.

Click on “Create” button to start the snapshot creation. After successful creation of snapshot, you are good to close the Timeshift application.

2. Prepare for the Upgrade

Make sure the OS screensaver is disabled. This measure prevents the OS screen from locking during its idle timeout as it might interrupt the OS upgrade process.

Launch “Screensaver” utility from the Application Menu. Set “Delay before starting the screensaver” to “Never”. Close the application.

If you have Cinnamon spices already installed, you might want to use the Systems Settings to run their upgrades. These Cinnamon spices include themes, desklets, extensions, and applets.

3. Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3

Open the Update Manager from the Application Manu.

If there are updates available click on the “Apply the Update” button. Then click “Refresh” button followed by clicking on “Install Updates”.

Once you ensure that your system is up-to-date, then from the update manager, choose Edit -> Upgrade to “Linux Mint 20.3 Una”.

A window screen should pop up with some upgrade instruction guides, which you must carefully follow. Click Next to start the process.

In the next two screens, you can read about the new features and release notes if you want. Otherwise, click Next.

In the Requirement screen, choose I Understand the risk. I want to upgrade to “Linux Mint 20.3 Una” and click Apply. If asked whether to keep or replace configuration files, choose to replace them.

Enter your user password when prompted and hit Authenticate.

The upgrader starts downloading packages and installing them on your Linux Mint 20.2 system.

On successful upgrade, you get a prompt like below that upgrade is complete.

Restart the system for all changes to take effect. Upon restart, your computer will have the latest Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”.

That’s it! Experience the new Linux Mint 20.3.