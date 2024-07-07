Linux Mint 22 Beta Phase Extended

Linux Mint 22 BETA faces challenges, with 109 bugs reported, 53 of which are still open. The final stable release is expected in late July.

As the Linux community eagerly anticipates the release of Linux Mint 22 “Wilma,” the development team provided a brief update in their June 2024 monthly newsletter, shedding light on the current situation of how the development is progressing.

However, the road to the final release is paved with challenges, including many bug reports that need addressing. The team has received 109 bug reports, with 53 still open.

Key issues include modifications to ‘apparmor’ security settings causing application crashes, problems with hardware acceleration libraries that lead to crashes in the Xorg display server, and glitches in the Flatpak application installation process.

At the moment, the exact release date for the stable version remains uncertain. Still, we can confidently say that Mint enthusiasts can mark their calendars for a release in late July 2024.

“It’s hard to give a precise ETA for the Stable release. We will release this month, but this BETA phase will take longer than the traditional 2 weeks.”

This timeline gives the development team ample opportunity to address the current challenges and deliver a stable and reliable release that meets the community’s high expectations.

If you are curious about the new features that the Ubuntu 24.04-based Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” release has in store, we highly recommend you to visit our article on the topic.