Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer

Linux Mint will introduce important updates to its Software Manager app, enhancing the functionality and security of the application management tool and providing a seamless and safer computing experience for users. Here’s what it’s all about.

The new mintinstall Software Manager boasts a faster load time, with the main window appearing almost instantly upon launch. This improvement addresses one of the common gripes users had with previous versions, where the loading lag was noticeable, leading to a not-so-good user experience.

In addition, the Software Manager received a feature to disable unverified Flatpaks by default to boost security. As you know, this software distribution system has become the de facto standard among Linux users in recent years.

However, security concerns have been paramount with unverified packages. To address this, the updated Software Manager includes a warning in the newly added preferences window explaining the security risks associated with enabling unverified Flatpaks.

When users choose to enable these packages, they are now clearly marked as unverified, enhancing transparency and allowing users to make informed decisions about the software they install. Furthermore, the app shows no reviews or ratings for unverified Flatpaks.

Linux Mint’s Software Manager, Image credits: Linux Mint

Lastly, the Linux Mint team has also embraced Matrix, an open-source project that provides secure and decentralized communications, which will be fully integrated into the upcoming 22 “Wilma” release, where improvements made to the Software Manager app are also expected to debut.

For more information, visit the Linux Mint’s May 2024 newsletter.