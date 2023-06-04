How to Install Nextcloud with Docker: A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to set up Nextcloud effortlessly using Docker Compose. Get step-by-step instructions to host your private cloud server today!

In an era where data privacy and control are paramount, having a personal cloud server has become increasingly desirable. Nextcloud, a powerful open-source software, allows you to create your cloud storage solution, enabling seamless file synchronization, sharing, and collaboration.

Moreover, by offering a self-hosted cloud storage platform, Nextcloud allows you to take control of your data, eliminating the need to rely on third-party providers and ensuring your files and sensitive information remain secure and within your reach.

In the upcoming sections of this guide, we will provide detailed instructions on setting up Nextcloud using Docker Compose. We will cover the deployment process, configuration options, and essential tips to optimize your Nextcloud experience.

You’ll have a fully functional private cloud server by the end, granting you unparalleled control and security over your data. So, let’s dive in!

Prerequisites

Of course, having Docker and Docker Compose installed is required to deploy a containerized Nextcloud. So, if you don’t already have Docker installed, any of the following guides will be helpful:

The other essential component is Docker Compose. Remember, it is provided separately from Docker. Therefore, you must Install Docker before adding Docker Compose; otherwise, Compose will not function.

Installing it is pretty simple, even if it is not already on your Linux system. To install Docker Compose, type the following two commands:

sudo curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/latest/download/docker-compose-linux-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Install Nextcloud with Docker Compose

To install Nextcloud, we’ll use five separate containers – Caddy, Nginx, MariaDB, Redis, and Nextcloud, which we’ll deploy together using Docker Compose.

Why do we need five containers? Let me explain. You can set up a full-featured Nextcloud instance using its own image, but this deployment is more for testing purposes and has some limitations.

On top of that, when problems arise, you need more flexibility to detect and fix them, which is easier to accomplish when you containerize the service into separate components.

At the same time, the approach we chose with five separate containers provides excellent flexibility and high configurability. Most importantly, it is prepared for high workload levels, making it a suitable and reliable solution for production-ready solutions with many users and multiple concurrent connections.

Finally, we’ll mention that our Nextcloud installation will use “nextcloud.tmplinux.com” as the domain name on which the service will be accessible and for which Caddy will automatically issue a valid SLL certificate. Of course, you need to replace this name with the one you own and use in the configurations below.

With everything out of the way, let’s move on to the actual Nextcloud installation and review each container in our deployment in depth.

Setting Up Environment

The first step is to create the folder in which our Docker Compose deployment files will be placed. Then switch to it; from here on, you need to execute all commands further down in this guide from that location.

mkdir nextcloud cd nextcloud

Using your preferred text editor, create a “.env” file. It will contain the environment variables needed to configure our Nextcloud containerized instance.

nano .env

The “.env” file in Docker lists key pair values used to store configuration parameters and environment variables for your Dockerized application.

This way, you achieve centralized configuration, making it easy to manage and update without modifying the main application deployment file – “docker-compose.yaml,” which we will get to a little later.

Paste the following content into it, then save the file and exit.

MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD=your_password MYSQL_USER=nextcloud MYSQL_PASSWORD=nextcloud_password MYSQL_DATABASE=nextcloud MYSQL_HOST=db REDIS_HOST=redis OVERWRITEPROTOCOL=https TRUSTED_PROXIES=caddy APACHE_DISABLE_REWRITE_IP=1 OVERWRITEHOST=nextcloud.tmplinux.com

Now let’s break down the syntax and explain the meaning of each value.

MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD The password that will be set for the MariaDB root superuser account.

The password that will be set for the MariaDB root superuser account. MYSQL_USER : Sets a name for the user who will interact with the Nextcloud database.

: Sets a name for the user who will interact with the Nextcloud database. MYSQL_PASSWORD : Sets a password for the user who will interact with the Nextcloud database.

: Sets a password for the user who will interact with the Nextcloud database. MYSQL_DATABASE : Sets the name of the Nextcloud database.

: Sets the name of the Nextcloud database. MYSQL_HOST : The service name we set in the “docker-compose.yaml” file for the MariaDB container.

: The service name we set in the “docker-compose.yaml” file for the MariaDB container. REDIS_HOST : The name of the service we set in the “docker-compose.yaml” file for the Redis container.

: The name of the service we set in the “docker-compose.yaml” file for the Redis container. OVERWRITEPROTOCOL : Set the protocol of the proxy (Caddy) service. In our case, we’ll use HTTPS.

: Set the protocol of the proxy (Caddy) service. In our case, we’ll use HTTPS. TRUSTED_PROXIES : Allows the Nextcloud container to get the visitor’s real IP address sent by the Caddy container.

: Allows the Nextcloud container to get the visitor’s real IP address sent by the Caddy container. APACHE_DISABLE_REWRITE_IP : Disable the IP addresses to be rewritten.

: Disable the IP addresses to be rewritten. OVERWRITEHOST: Set the hostname of the proxy.

Make sure to replace the values for “MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD,” “MYSQL_USER,” “MYSQL_PASSWORD,” “MYSQL_DATABASE,” and “OVERWRITEHOST” with the ones you want.

Create Docker Network

Let’s now create our Docker network and name it “nextcloud_network.”

docker network create nextcloud_network

By doing this, we ensure that all containers in our Nextcloud installation will have network visibility with each other so they can interact. At the same time, the Nextcloud stack will be in its isolated environment from the other Docker containers on our host.

Caddy Web Server

Caddy is a versatile, simple, lightning-fast web server that functions as a reverse proxy. It is well known for its ability to automatically issue Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates, making it an ideal candidate for our Nextcloud installation.

In our case, Caddy will act as a reverse proxy server, sitting in front of Nextcloud, forwarding client requests, and delivering the responses back to the clients.

The Caddy service section from our “docker-compose.yaml” file is below. Please do not copy it yet; the final and complete version of the file can be seen further down in this guide.

We’re just showing it here to explain how it works, which also applies to all the following snippets (Nginx, MariaDB, Redis, and Nextcloud) of our containerized services below.

caddy: image: lucaslorentz/caddy-docker-proxy:ci-alpine container_name: reverse-proxy ports: - 80:80 - 443:443 environment: - CADDY_INGRESS_NETWORKS=nextcloud_network networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock - caddy_data:/data restart: unless-stopped

Caddy is the only container in our dockerized deployment that exposes ports (80 and 443), allowing the Nextcloud installation to be accessible from the outside world.

All other containers in our Nextcloud stack do not expose ports, instead communicating with one another via service names within the isolated “nextcloud_network” Docker network we defined previously.

Because Caddy needs to scan Docker metadata, looking for labels indicating that it should serve a specific container, we mount the Docker socket on the host with that of the container.

After finding labels, it generates an in-memory “Caddyfile” (a main Caddy web server configuration file) with site entries and proxies pointing to the Docker service by their DNS name or container IP.

Finally, we also ensure data persistence by creating a named Docker volume.

Nginx Web Server

Because we are using Nextcloud’s FPM Docker image, we need another container to proxies the requests to the Nextcloud container, so for this purpose, we will use the Nginx web server. Logically, we named the service “web.”

web: image: nginx:alpine container_name: nextcloud-web networks: - nextcloud_network links: - nextcloud labels: caddy: nextcloud.tmplinux.com caddy.reverse_proxy: "{{upstreams}}" caddy.header: /* caddy.header.Strict-Transport-Security: '"max-age=15552000;"' caddy.rewrite_0: /.well-known/carddav /remote.php/dav caddy.rewrite_1: /.well-known/caldav /remote.php/dav caddy.rewrite_2: /.well-known/webfinger /index.php/.well-known/webfinger caddy.rewrite_3: /.well-known/nodeinfo /index.php/.well-known/nodeinfo volumes: - nextcloud_data:/var/www/html:z,ro - ./nginx.conf:/etc/nginx/nginx.conf:ro restart: unless-stopped

We set all the labels stated above in the “labels” section, in which the Caddy requires reverse proxy service to communicate with the Nginx container.

Important! Don’t forget to replace the line (“caddy: nextcloud.tmplinux.com“) with your actual domain name in the final version.

We create a Docker volume called “nextcloud_data” to persist the Nextcloud installation files, which will also be used in the Nextcloud container below.

However, in order for Nginx to forward the requested PHP files (Nextcloud is a PHP application) to the Nextcloud container for execution, its configuration needs to be modified. We accomplish this by mounting our custom “nginx.conf” file inside the container.

Create an “nginx.conf” file and paste the contents below into it, then save the file and exit.

nano nginx.conf

worker_processes auto; error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log warn; pid /var/run/nginx.pid; events { worker_connections 1024; } http { include /etc/nginx/mime.types; default_type application/octet-stream; log_format main '$remote_addr - $remote_user [$time_local] "$request" ' '$status $body_bytes_sent "$http_referer" ' '"$http_user_agent" "$http_x_forwarded_for"'; access_log /var/log/nginx/access.log main; sendfile on; #tcp_nopush on; server_tokens off; keepalive_timeout 65; #gzip on; upstream php-handler { server nextcloud:9000; } server { listen 80; client_max_body_size 512M; fastcgi_buffers 64 4K; gzip on; gzip_vary on; gzip_comp_level 4; gzip_min_length 256; gzip_proxied expired no-cache no-store private no_last_modified no_etag auth; gzip_types application/atom+xml application/javascript application/json application/ld+json application/manifest+json application/rss+xml application/vnd.geo+json application/vnd.ms-fontobject application/x-font-ttf application/x-web-app-manifest+json application/xhtml+xml application/xml font/opentype image/bmp image/svg+xml image/x-icon text/cache-manifest text/css text/plain text/vcard text/vnd.rim.location.xloc text/vtt text/x-component text/x-cross-domain-policy; add_header Referrer-Policy "no-referrer" always; add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff" always; add_header X-Download-Options "noopen" always; add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN" always; add_header X-Permitted-Cross-Domain-Policies "none" always; add_header X-Robots-Tag "noindex, nofollow" always; add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block" always; fastcgi_hide_header X-Powered-By; root /var/www/html; index index.php index.html /index.php$request_uri; location = / { if ( $http_user_agent ~ ^DavClnt ) { return 302 /remote.php/webdav/$is_args$args; } } location = /robots.txt { allow all; log_not_found off; access_log off; } location ~ ^/(?:build|tests|config|lib|3rdparty|templates|data)(?:$|/) { return 404; } location ~ ^/(?:\.|autotest|occ|issue|indie|db_|console) { return 404; } location ~ \.php(?:$|/) { rewrite ^/(?!index|remote|public|cron|core\/ajax\/update|status|ocs\/v[12]|updater\/.+|oc[ms]-provider\/.+|.+\/richdocumentscode\/proxy) /index.php$request_uri; fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+?\.php)(/.*)$; set $path_info $fastcgi_path_info; try_files $fastcgi_script_name =404; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $path_info; #fastcgi_param HTTPS on; fastcgi_param modHeadersAvailable true; fastcgi_param front_controller_active true; fastcgi_pass php-handler; fastcgi_intercept_errors on; fastcgi_request_buffering off; } location ~ \.(?:css|js|svg|gif)$ { try_files $uri /index.php$request_uri; expires 6M; access_log off; } location ~ \.woff2?$ { try_files $uri /index.php$request_uri; expires 7d; access_log off; } location /remote { return 301 /remote.php$request_uri; } location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php$request_uri; } } }

You can find more about PHP-FPM in our dedicated guide.

MariaDB Database

Nextcloud offers the flexibility to choose between different database options, including SQLite and MySQL/MariaDB. The database stores various types of Nextcloud data, including user accounts, file metadata, sharing permissions, app configurations, and more.

While SQLite is a lightweight, serverless database engine that stores data in a single file, using it with Nextcloud is only recommended in test scenarios or when you don’t expect to have server load and usage from multiple users.

At the same time, MariaDB is designed to handle larger datasets and higher concurrent connections efficiently. So, as Nextcloud grows and handles more users and data, MariaDB’s performance advantages become evident. That’s why we will use it in our production-ready deployment.

We named our MariaDB service “db.”

db: image: mariadb:10.11 container_name: mariadb-database command: --transaction-isolation=READ-COMMITTED --log-bin=binlog --binlog-format=ROW networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - db_data:/var/lib/mysql environment: - MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD - MYSQL_USER - MYSQL_PASSWORD - MYSQL_DATABASE restart: unless-stopped

As you can see, there’s a little to say here. First, check that the MYSQL environment variables are set correctly in the “.env” file. And, like in the other snippets above, we provide a Docker volume that keeps our MariaDB data surviving between container restarts.

Redis Cache

Redis operates by storing key-value pairs in memory resulting in lightning-fast operations. When a client requests data, such as the result of a database query, the application first checks if the data exists in the Redis cache.

If the data is found, it can be retrieved directly from Redis, avoiding the need to perform the costly operation again. This leads to significant performance improvements, as accessing data from memory is much faster than retrieving it from disk – more about this in our guide.

Since Nextcloud generates a lot of queries to the database, resulting in lower application performance, bringing Redis into our dockerized Nextcloud installation offloads work from the MariaDB server while making Nextcloud significantly more performant.

redis: image: redis:alpine container_name: redis-dbcache networks: - nextcloud_network restart: unless-stopped

As you can see, further configuring the Redis container is unnecessary. It will just run and carry out its functions.

Nextcloud

This Nextcloud container will provide us with the desired self-hosted cloud storage and collaboration platform.

nextcloud: image: nextcloud:stable-fpm container_name: nextcloud-app networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - nextcloud_data:/var/www/html:z - ./php-fpm-www.conf:/usr/local/etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf:ro environment: - MYSQL_USER - MYSQL_PASSWORD - MYSQL_DATABASE - MYSQL_HOST - REDIS_HOST - OVERWRITEPROTOCOL - OVERWRITEHOST - TRUSTED_PROXIES - APACHE_DISABLE_REWRITE_IP restart: unless-stopped depends_on: - caddy - db - redis

In the “environment” section, we supply the information required for the Nextcloud container to connect to the database. In addition, we specify the name of the Redis service to interact with, plus a few more variables needed for Nextcloud to function correctly.

We also define the local Docker volume that will provide persistence for the Nextcloud application files.

However, to guarantee Nextcloud’s performance, we need to adjust some PHP settings. To accomplish this, create a “php-fpm-www.conf” file and paste the following content into it.

nano php-fpm-www.conf

user = www-data group = www-data pm = dynamic pm.max_children = 281 pm.start_servers = 140 pm.min_spare_servers = 93 pm.max_spare_servers = 187

As you may have noticed, we mount this file in the Nextcloud container, replacing the original one.

Nextcloud Background Jobs

The final component of our Nextcloud installation is a container that performs some background system functions required to keep the Nextcloud container itself in good working condition.

cron: image: nextcloud:stable-fpm container_name: nextcloud-cron networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - nextcloud_data:/var/www/html:z entrypoint: /cron.sh restart: unless-stopped depends_on: - db - redis

It uses the same Nextcloud Docker image as before, except its sole purpose is running the built-in “cron.sh” file at regular intervals.

Nextcloud’s Docker Compose File

Let’s now assemble all of the previous pieces into a final version of our Nextcloud dockerized app. First, create a “docker-compose.yaml” file and paste the following content into it.

nano docker-compose.yaml

version: "3.8" services: caddy: image: lucaslorentz/caddy-docker-proxy:ci-alpine container_name: reverse-proxy ports: - 80:80 - 443:443 environment: - CADDY_INGRESS_NETWORKS=nextcloud_network networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock - caddy_data:/data restart: unless-stopped web: image: nginx:alpine container_name: nextcloud-web networks: - nextcloud_network links: - nextcloud labels: caddy: nextcloud.tmplinux.com caddy.reverse_proxy: "{{upstreams}}" caddy.header: /* caddy.header.Strict-Transport-Security: '"max-age=15552000;"' caddy.rewrite_0: /.well-known/carddav /remote.php/dav caddy.rewrite_1: /.well-known/caldav /remote.php/dav caddy.rewrite_2: /.well-known/webfinger /index.php/.well-known/webfinger caddy.rewrite_3: /.well-known/nodeinfo /index.php/.well-known/nodeinfo volumes: - nextcloud_data:/var/www/html:z,ro - ./nginx.conf:/etc/nginx/nginx.conf:ro restart: unless-stopped db: image: mariadb:10.11 container_name: mariadb-database command: --transaction-isolation=READ-COMMITTED --log-bin=binlog --binlog-format=ROW networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - db_data:/var/lib/mysql environment: - MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD - MYSQL_USER - MYSQL_PASSWORD - MYSQL_DATABASE restart: unless-stopped redis: image: redis:alpine container_name: redis-dbcache networks: - nextcloud_network restart: unless-stopped nextcloud: image: nextcloud:stable-fpm container_name: nextcloud-app networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - nextcloud_data:/var/www/html:z - ./php-fpm-www.conf:/usr/local/etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf:ro environment: - MYSQL_USER - MYSQL_PASSWORD - MYSQL_DATABASE - MYSQL_HOST - REDIS_HOST - OVERWRITEPROTOCOL - OVERWRITEHOST - TRUSTED_PROXIES - APACHE_DISABLE_REWRITE_IP restart: unless-stopped depends_on: - caddy - db - redis cron: image: nextcloud:stable-fpm container_name: nextcloud-cron networks: - nextcloud_network volumes: - nextcloud_data:/var/www/html:z entrypoint: /cron.sh restart: unless-stopped depends_on: - db - redis networks: nextcloud_network: external: true volumes: caddy_data: {} db_data: {} nextcloud_data: {}

Remember to replace the “web” -> “labels” section line “caddy: nextcloud.tmplinux.com” with the domain name that will serve your Nextcloud installation.

Starting Nextcloud with Docker Compose

Finally, we can run our dockerized Nextcloud stack using Docker Compose. To do this, execute the below-given command from the “nextcloud” directory where our “docker-compose.yaml” file is located.

Start and run the containers in the background:

docker-compose up -d

The Docker images will start downloading. The entire procedure can take seconds to a few minutes, depending on your internet connection speed.

In the end, you should see a screen similar to the one below, informing you that your dockerized Nextcloud installation has been successfully deployed and is up and running.

Install the Nextcloud with Docker Compose.

The initial delay of the containers’ start will only be the first time because Docker must download images from the Internet. After that, all subsequent runs will take seconds since they will be already available locally on your Linux system.

Nextcloud Post-Installation Steps

Open a web browser and point it to your Nextcloud address to complete the final installation steps. In our case, it’s a “https://nextcloud.tmplinux.com.”

You will be greeted by a screen asking you to create an administrative Nextcloud account. As you’ll notice, the Caddy reverse proxy service has automatically issued a Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate for the domain.

Enter the username and password you want to be created and get administrative privileges for the Nextload instance, then click the “Install” button.

Setting up a Nextload administrative account.

Once the account is created, which takes about 15-20 seconds, you will be asked if you would like some recommended applications installed, such as Calendar, Contacts, Mail, Office, etc., providing collaboration services.

These applications extend Nextcloud functionality, so I highly recommend installing them by clicking the “Install recommended apps” button.

Install recommended applications.

Wait for their installation to complete. Then, you will be automatically redirected to Nextcloud’s dashboard.

And now is the time to congratulate yourself on a job well done! Your personal Nextcloud instance has been installed successfully and is ready to serve your cloud needs.

Nextcloud is successfully installed by using Docker Compose.

Worried about how to manage your brand-new containerized Nextcloud instance with Docker Compose? Don’t – we’ve got you covered. In our comprehensive and easy-to-understand guide, you’ll find everything you need to tackle this task easily.

Conclusion

Above all, thank you for trusting our step-by-step instructions and relying on our expertise.

Setting up your own private cloud server using Nextcloud and Docker Compose has never been easier. With the step-by-step instructions in this guide, you can quickly and effortlessly create your own secure and customizable cloud environment.

By utilizing Docker Compose, you can easily manage and deploy the necessary containers and services required for Nextcloud. This allows you complete control over your data, ensuring its privacy and security while enjoying the convenience of cloud storage and collaboration.

So why wait? Start today and set up your Nextcloud server effortlessly using Docker Compose. Take charge of your data, enhance your productivity, and enjoy the peace of mind of having your private cloud server. The power is in your hands!