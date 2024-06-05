TrueNAS SCALE Introducing Game-Changer Features

iXsystems, the company behind TrueNAS SCALE, a Linux-based open-source Network Attached Storage (NAS) software solution that integrates features like Docker and Kubernetes to support containerized and virtualized applications, made an announcement that promises something long awaited by many users.

More specifically, from the upcoming TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 (Electric Eel) version, scheduled for a Q4 release this year, the software will introduce native Docker and Docker Compose support. And let me tell you, this will be a game-changer.

The TrueNAS community has long preferred the simplicity and standardization of Docker over the more complex Kubernetes-based services currently used in the face of K3s (a lightweight K8s implementation) and Helm charts for containerized services.

Yes, SCALE can run Docker containers but not Docker Compose deployments. Moreover, this is managed under the hood through K3s, as you must use a web UI for the deployments, which significantly restricts your options.

By enabling users to leverage native Docker functionality, especially the limitless power that Docker Compose offers, TrueNAS SCALE will literally go to the next level. This enhancement is expected to significantly increase its popularity among users eager to adopt it.

The next obvious question is what will happen to the already deployed apps when the upgrade path to the new version becomes available. iXsystems has considered this, and the answer is very positive.

In short, the new system will automatically recognize and migrate existing apps to use Docker Compose without any manual intervention from users, thus ensuring a smooth transition for them. Furthermore, this automatic migration promises to maintain the same datasets and configuration settings previously used.

But of course, not everything in the new version is limited to introducing native Docker and Docker Compose support. TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 (Electric Eel) promises to be a substantial update over the current 24.04 (Dragonfish) release, set to include:

OpenZFS 2.3 with features like RAIDZ expansion and fast deduplication.

with features like RAIDZ expansion and fast deduplication. Enhanced Web UI for better user experience, including a global search and improved dashboards.

for better user experience, including a global search and improved dashboards. Web-based installation capabilities and integrated cloud backup features.

capabilities and features. Advanced security features, new iX platforms, and many other improvements.

While embracing Docker, TrueNAS is not abandoning Kubernetes entirely. For users who prefer Kubernetes, TrueNAS Sandboxes (Jail-like Containers) will continue to support K3s and Kubernetes (K8s), offering full APIs and configuration options for clustering.

Furthermore, iX will continue supporting third-party Helm chart catalogs through sandboxed K3s deployments, ensuring all users can choose the system that best suits their needs.

For more detailed information, visit the announcement.