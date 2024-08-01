Cinnamon 6.2 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”

The Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment and many other goodies debuted in the new Linux Mint 22 are now available to all LMDE 6 users.

As the name suggests, LMDE, or Linux Mint Debian Edition, is a Debian-based variant, an alternative to the main Ubuntu-based Mint edition. Its purpose is simple—to serve as a backup plan for Mint developers in case of unforeseen developments with Ubuntu.

However, many think LMDE should take the lead and become the Mint’s flagship edition—an idea we strongly support for one simple reason. It offers the best of both worlds: Debian’s renowned stability, reliability, and predictability, paired with Mint’s perfectly implemented Cinnamon desktop environment, thus providing a user-friendly and top-quality desktop experience.

A few days after Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” was released, LMDE 6 “Faye” users had good news, too. The new Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment from Mint 22 is also available as an update for them.

It introduces a brand-new Layout Editor for organizing Nemo actions, refined UI elements, enhanced printer notification management, experimental Wayland support, keybindings for Spices, broadened support for cloud-based applications, and more.

LMDE 6 “Faye” running Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment

To make things even better for LMDE 6 users, Cinnamon 6.2 isn’t the only novelty coming as an update, aligning the features in the distribution with those in Mint 22.

The revamped Software Manager is also here, optimized for faster load times and a better user experience. It features improved multi-threading, a new preferences page, new Flatpak security settings, and a visually appealing banner slideshow, making software management more efficient and enjoyable.

Moreover, the Update Manager has been upgraded to the latest 6.1.5 version, along with updates to other system and user interface components that are part of the Mint 22 release. To get all this stuff, simply open Update Manager, hit the “Refresh” button, and apply the pending updates.

Finally, we will mention that the Mint 22 and LMDE 6 versions are now so similar that it’s hard to tell them apart at first glance. So, congratulations to everyone who has chosen LMDE 6 as the daily driver for their desktop systems. There is only one thing to say in conclusion – wise choice!