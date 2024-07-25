Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Released, Here’s What’s New

Powered by Linux kernel 6.8 and based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Linux Mint 22 "Wilma" is here as one of the best desktop distros.

The wait is finally over! Linux Mint, one of the best desktop distributions known for its user-friendly interface and stability, has just unveiled its latest version, Linux Mint 22 “Wilma.” This release is a long-term support (LTS) edition, ensuring updates and security patches until 2029.

Now, without further ado, let’s review all the key improvements and new features that make “Wilma” a notable upgrade for all Mint users.

Linux Mint 22 Highlights

Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment

Cinnamon 6.2 introduces a Layout Editor for organizing Nemo actions, enhanced printer notification management, experimental Wayland support, keybindings for Spices, and more.

Additional improvements across various apps and tools include:

A new GIMP file thumbnailer.

Better note-taking capabilities in Sticky.

Enhanced text duplication in Xed.

Confirmation dialogs in Timeshift.

Smarter web applications in Firefox.

Support for New Technologies

Linux Mint 22 integrates modern components with the new Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package base, ensuring better hardware compatibility with the updated kernel version 6.8.

One of the main changes under the hood is that the default sound server has switched to Pipewire. Other technological advancements include JXL support in Pix, a new thumbnailer, and migration from libsoup2 to libsoup3. But that’s not all.

Software Sources now support the new Debian DEB822 format. Themes have been updated to support GTK4, and improvements in HiDPI support have been made throughout the system, including the boot sequence.

Revamped Software Manager

Linux Mint 22 Software Manager

The Software Manager app has been optimized for faster load times and a better user experience. It features improved multi-threading, a new preferences page, and a visually appealing banner slideshow, making software management more efficient and enjoyable.

Enhanced Security

The Linux Mint team has taken significant steps to address security concerns related to unverified Flatpaks. These are now disabled by default, clearly marked when enabled, and lack reviews and scores to inform users of potential risks.

At the same time, verified Flatpaks display maintainer names, helping users trust their software sources.

However, if you still insist on being able to install unverified Flatpak applications, you can enable them via the “Preferences” menu of the Software Manager app.

Enable installation of unverified Flatpak apps.

Enhanced Language Support

Another important improvement in Linux Mint 22 is its better localization and efficient disk space usage. In light of this, preinstalled packages for languages other than English and the selected language are removed during installation, significantly saving disk space.

Moreover, language packs for selected languages are downloaded if an internet connection is available. Additionally, major languages like English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Portuguese, Dutch, and Italian come preloaded on the ISO image, eliminating the need for an internet connection for these languages.

Supporting Popular Features

Despite base package updates, support for widely used features is a priority for Linux Mint 22. The good news is that Thunderbird remains available as a native DEB package despite Ubuntu’s move to Snap.

Moreover, the XApp project introduced “GNOME Online Accounts GTK,” reinstating Online Accounts support in Cinnamon, Budgie, Unity, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments. Some GNOME applications reverted to GTK3 to maintain system theme support.

Linux Mint 22’s MATE & Xfce Editions

Of course, Linux Mint isn’t just about Cinnamon—two other lightweight desktops are available in their respective “Wilma” releases.

For those who prefer Xfce, its latest version, 4.18, is available, just like in the previous Mint 21.3 release. At the same time, if you like the good old GNOME 2 spirit, Linux Mint 22 MATE ships with version 1.26.1 of the desktop environment.

For more information, refer to the release announcement or look here for a detailed view of all changes. The installation ISO images can be downloaded from the project’s website’s download section.