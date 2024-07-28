How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 22 from 21.3: A Step-by-Step Guide

A comprehensive guide for a hassle-free upgrade to Linux Mint 22 "Wilma" from 21.3 "Virginia." Tested and proven to give you successful results.

Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” is now out, and I’m sure many of you are eager to upgrade from Mint 21.3 “Virginia” to the new version. I’ll just say this – you’ve come to the right place!

We understand that an operating system upgrade can seem daunting. That’s why we’ve tailored this guide to be as user-friendly and comprehensive as possible.

We thoroughly tested each step, ensuring that the guidance we offer is not only practical but also proven to be successful. And most of all, as always, we want to ensure we give you only the best!

So, let’s do it together, ensuring that your transition to Linux Mint 22 from 21.3 is successful and enriches your computing experience.

Step 1: Take System Backup

Let’s clarify this from the beginning: you must do this step! If upgrading from Linux Mint 21.3 to 22, you must take a system snapshot beforehand. This way, if something goes wrong, you can restore your system to its previous state.

However, if you skip taking the snapshot now, you’ll have to do it at the start of the upgrade, making things more complicated as the mint upgrade tool checks for an available snapshot made. So, it’s best to take care of it right away. It’s easy; here’s how.

Open the “timeshift” app by searching for it in the start menu. When prompted, enter your user password.

Run the Timeshift app.

You must complete a quick setup process if this is your first use. Select “RSYNC” and continue with “Next.”

Set initial settings for the Timeshift app.

The following screen details your dock and its available space. You don’t need to do anything on this page—simply click the “Next” button to proceed.

Available disk space.

Keep the default settings and click “Next” to continue. We’re almost finished.

Timeshift initial setting.

On the next screen, you’ll see an option to back up the files in your user directory, which is not selected by default. We strongly suggest you choose the “Include All Files” option. Hit “Next” for the last time.

Back up your home directory.

Alright, we’re all set. Click the “Finish” button.

Complete the settings for the Timeshift app.

Click the “Create” button to start creating a snapshot of your Mint 21.3 system and wait for the process to complete.

Create a snapshot of the current Linux Mint 21.3 system.

At the end, you should see a screen similar to the one below. We are done with the snapshot. You can now close the Timeshift application and move on to the next step.

The snapshot was successfully created.

Step 2: Update All Software

Ensure your current Linux Mint 21.3 system is fully upgraded and has no packages waiting to be updated.

Run the two commands below to ensure no packages are waiting to be updated. If there are, however, apply them before moving on.

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

Fully updated Linux Mint 21.3 system.

In addition, disable your screensaver, and if you installed some additional Cinnamon spices such as applets, desklets, extensions, or themes, upgrade them from the System Settings.

Step 3: Upgrade to Linux Mint 22 from 21.3

Everything is now in place to begin the upgrade to Linux Mint 22. Here’s our Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” system before upgrading to Mint 22 “Wilma.”

Linux Mint 21.3 before starting the upgrade to version 22.

Open the terminal and run the command below to install the mintupgrade tool.

sudo apt install mintupgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install the mintupgrade tool.

Open the terminal app and execute the command below:

sudo mintupgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

This will start the mintupgrade tool, which guides you through updating from Linux Mint 21.3 to Mint 22. Click on the “Let’s go!” button.

The mintupgrade tool.

Remember, it’s crucial not to close the terminal window. Closing it will stop the upgrade process. My advice is just to minimize it. In addition, if you want to see what the tool is doing under the hood, you can watch its processes in the terminal.

The next screen informs you that preparations for the upgrade will start. Confirm with “OK.”

Preparing the upgrade.

Wait for the process to complete. It will take up to 1-2 minutes.

Preparing the upgrade to Linux Mint 22.

Upgrading to Linux Mint 22 requires some extra checks. Just click “OK” to be done.

Performing additional tests.

Once the check is finished, the tool will tell you how many packages need upgrading and how much software will be downloaded. Click “OK” to confirm.

Summary of the software to be downloaded and installed.

You’ll need more patience here, as the downloaded packages total between 2 and 3 GB. Depending on your internet speed, this might take a while. So, why not grab a cup of coffee, relax, and let the downloads finish?

Download the required packages to update to Linux Mint 22.

Once the download is completed, you can begin the upgrade. Click the “OK” button to start.

Start the upgrade process.

Again, be a little more patient. The time it takes to update can differ depending on your hardware, but it usually ranges from 15 to 30 minutes.

Upgrading to Linux Mint 22.

If the tool finds any package conflicts, it will alert you. Simply click the “Fix” button to resolve them.

Fix incompatible packages.

Here’s what you’ve been waiting for—the tool will notify you that the upgrade from Linux Mint 21.3 to Linux Mint 22 has been completed, rewarding your efforts and patience.

The system was successfully upgraded to Linux Mint 22 from 21.3.

Now, you can safely close the window. Reboot, log in, and enjoy your newly upgraded Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” system.

Finally, you can safely remove the mintupgrade tool:

sudo apt remove mintupgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

Conclusion

With our guide, upgrading to Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” from Mint 21.3 “Virginia” is easy. It lets you enjoy the latest features, security updates, and performance enhancements the new release brings.

Although the process can vary widely depending on your internet connection speed and the power of the hardware you’re using, you should be done in about an hour.

Additionally, we recommend that you consider setting up automatic updates; however, if you don’t know how, we’ve covered it in our comprehensive and easy-to-follow “How to Configure Linux Mint 22/21 Automatic Updates” guide.

Lastly, you can check also the official Mint’s upgrade manual for additional help or valuable information.

Thanks for your time! Your feedback and comments are most welcome.