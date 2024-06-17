Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

The Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment arrives with new applets, streamlined cloud access, and tightened security for unverified Flatpaks.

Cinnamon, a desktop environment developed by the Linux Mint team to balance functionality and resource efficiency, has released an update to its current sixth series, Cinnamon 6.2.

The new version introduces several enhancements aimed at improving usability and functionality. One immediately stands out is that Nemo’s file manager has been upgraded with an “Actions Organizer” tool.

This new feature enables users to customize their menu actions more intuitively. It allows for nested submenus, customized icons, and drag-and-drop organization, enhancing user control over their interface.

In addition to file management improvements, Cinnamon 6.2 broadens its support for cloud-based applications with the “GNOME Online Account GTK” XApp.

It facilitates easier access to cloud services like Google Drive across various desktop environments beyond GNOME, including Cinnamon itself and others like Budgie and MATE.

Another significant update in this release is the enhanced security and application management within the Software Manager. The default settings now hide unverified Flatpak packages, which users can view as untrusted, addressing concerns over software credibility.

Moreover, Cinnamon 6.2 also sees improvements in system responsiveness with quicker startup times for the Software Manager.

Further personalization and functionality are evident in system management tools and user interface tweaks. The release has refined several elements, such as the power management widget, which now accurately displays battery statuses, system dialogs, and animations that are smoother and more visually appealing, thanks to the Clutter library.

Lastly, new icons clearly indicate network security status for those utilizing VPNs.

Cinnamon 6.2 is already available in the software repositories of several rolling release distributions, like Arch. Of course, its grand debut as the default desktop environment will be in the highly anticipated upcoming Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” release.