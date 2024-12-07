OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features

OBS Studio 31 is here! New features include NVIDIA Blur, YouTube Chat, Amazon IVS, and bug fixes.

The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio, a beloved tool for streamers, content creators, and media professionals worldwide, has rolled out its latest update, version 31, packed with exciting features, significant changes, and essential fixes.

One of the standout additions is the introduction of the NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, which provides users with enhanced options for creating visually engaging streams. Coupled with new preview scrollbars and zoom/scale indicators, users now have more control and flexibility when fine-tuning their scenes.

For streamers leveraging Amazon’s Interactive Video Service (IVS), the integration of this platform is now seamless. Similarly, the software now enables first-party YouTube Chat features, making it easier to engage with audiences directly during streams.

Additionally, support for the v210 format for AJA device capture and the QSV AV1 Screen Content Coding feature further expands OBS Studio’s professional-grade capabilities.

OBS Studio 31

However, this release also marks the end of support for NVIDIA Kepler GPUs (600 and 700 series) for NVENC. Users with these GPUs will need to consider hardware upgrades to continue leveraging NVENC functionality.

Furthermore, NVIDIA users are advised to update their GPU drivers to 551.76 (Windows) or 550.54.14 (Linux) or newer to ensure compatibility with this version.

Another crucial update involves a change in OBS Studio’s code signing certificate. While this enhances security, it may cause compatibility issues with some anti-cheat solutions. Game and anti-cheat developers are encouraged to consult OBS Studio’s official Capture Hook Certificate Update documentation for further guidance.

Besides the above mentioned, among the notable changes in OBS Studio 31, it’s also worth noting:

Updated its browser source and dock components to Chromium version 127 across all platforms.

Introduced relative coordinates for scene items, improving consistency in scene collections.

Split NVIDIA Audio Effects from Noise Suppression, ensuring more straightforward filter management.

Disabled unsupported features, such as the Automatic Scene Switcher on Wayland for Linux users.

The OBS Studio team has also addressed numerous bugs in the new release to ensure greater stability and performance. Highlights include:

Fixes for crashes related to QSV encoding on Linux, D3D12 game capturing on Windows, and scene collection imports across platforms.

Resolutions for memory leaks in features like the PipeWire plugin and HDR media playback.

Enhancements to the Auto Configuration Wizard and hotkey registration on macOS.

Lastly, several legacy features and support have been removed, including:

Compatibility with Ubuntu 22.04.

FTL protocol support.

Default desktop audio device support on macOS 13+.

For more information, refer to the changelog.