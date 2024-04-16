VirtualBox 7.0.16 Launches with Numerous Fixes and Enhancements

VirtualBox, a popular virtualization software that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single physical machine, has recently rolled out version 7.0.16. This update is categorized as a maintenance release aimed at improving the software’s overall stability and compatibility across various host and guest operating systems.

The new release addresses a critical issue with the Virtual Machine Manager (VMM), where a specific error known as “guru meditation” was corrected. This issue occurred while executing nested-guests using the KVM hypervisor on Intel hosts, and its resolution marks a significant improvement for users leveraging nested virtualization.

Further enhancements in the VMM include a fix for crashes experienced on Linux virtual machines running on some of the newer AMD processors. This update ensures that users with the latest hardware can run their VMs smoothly without interruptions.

One notable fix in this release involves the USB subsystem, particularly the EHCI controller that was previously mishandling short packets, thus improving the reliability of connected USB devices.

Additionally, the audio functionality of VirtualBox has received general improvements, enhancing the multimedia experience in virtual environments.

VirtualBox 7.0.16

The release also updates user documentation and usage information for the VBoxManage and vboximg-mount commands, making it easier for users to manage their virtual machines and mounted virtual disk images.

For those managing Windows guest systems, a regression from version 7.0 that affected the starting of processes in the correct Windows session has been corrected, ensuring that applications behave as expected in a virtualized environment.

Linux users, particularly those operating the host system, will notice several fixes. These include a corrected script issue where the wrong VBoxSVC IPC socket was deleted when a VM was started using sudo, a fix for kernel modules build failure when using GCC 13.2, and several adjustments to accommodate recent and upcoming Linux kernel versions.

These adjustments include added initial support for Linux kernel 6.9 and a fix for a warning introduced in kernel 6.6.

Additionally, VirtualBox 7.0.16 now provides an option for Linux hosts and guests to prevent the automatic loading of certain kernel modules during system boot, which can enhance security and performance.

Mac users also benefit from this update, which includes a fix for performance issues caused by macOS’s App Nap feature, which previously could degrade the performance of running VMs.

However, the improvements in VirtualBox 7.0.16 are not limited only to Linux and macOS users; Windows Guest additions have also seen enhancements, particularly in the graphics area, which is crucial for those requiring robust visual performance from their virtual machines.

Please refer to the changelog for more information about all changes in the new version.

VirtualBox 7.0.16 is available from the project’s website’s download section. After updating VirtualBox, remember to update the guest additions to the latest version.

Finally, just a reminder that if you haven’t installed VirtualBox yet, no worries! We have easy-to-follow guides for Ubuntu, Debian, Arch, Manjaro, Fedora, Linux Mint, Alma, and Rocky to help you get set up.