VirtualBox 7 on Fedora 38: A Complete Installation Guide

VirtualBox 7 + Fedora 38: The perfect combination for virtualization enthusiasts. Our installation guide has all the details.

VirtualBox 7 is a popular virtualization software that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single physical host. With its latest release, VirtualBox 7, users can now take advantage of even more features and enhancements.

This guide will show you how to install VirtualBox 7 on Fedora 38, a Red Hat-supported Linux distribution known for its stability, user-friendliness, and great support.

So, whether you are a developer, a system administrator, or an enthusiastic tech user, this guide will equip you with the knowledge and skills to set up VirtualBox 7 on Fedora 38 and unleash the full potential of virtualization.

Step 1: Install VirtualBox Dependencies

First, you need to install some dependencies. These are specific software packages that are required for VirtualBox to run properly.

Using the DNF package manager, we will install the “development-tools” meta package and several kernel-related packages required for VirtualBox to function.

Open the terminal and run the following two commands:

sudo dnf install @development-tools sudo dnf install kernel-headers kernel-devel dkms

Step 2: Add VirtualBox Repository to Fedora

Next, we will add the official VirtualBox repository to our Fedora 38 system. This implies that the update package will be made available with the rest of your system’s regular updates if a new version is released.

Using your preferred terminal text editor, create the “/etc/yum.repos.d/virtualbox.repo” file:

sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/virtualbox.repo

Then, put the content provided below in it, and finally, save and exit the file.

[virtualbox] name=Fedora $releasever - $basearch - VirtualBox baseurl=http://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/rpm/fedora/$releasever/$basearch enabled=1 gpgcheck=1 repo_gpgcheck=1 gpgkey=https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox_2016.asc

Add VirtualBox repository to Fedora 38.

Step 3: Install VirtualBox on Fedora 38

Finally, everything is already prepared for the actual installation. Now, to install VirtualBox on our Fedora 38 system, run the following commands:

sudo dnf install VirtualBox-7.0

You will be asked if the VirtualBox signing key should be imported. Reply with “y” and press “Enter” to confirm.

Import VirtualBox repo’s signing key.

The packages will be downloaded, and you will be prompted to import the key again. Type “y” again and press “Enter.”

Install VirtualBox on Fedora 38.

Wait for the installation to complete. The VirtualBox is now installed and ready to be used on your Fedora 38 system.

Step 4: Install VirtualBox Extension Pack

This is an optional step, but I strongly encourage it because it will make working with VirtualBox on your Fedora system easier and more convenient. VirtualBox Extension Pack unlocks many great features, such as:

USB 2 and USB 3 support

VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol (VRDP)

Host webcam passthrough

Disk image encryption with AES algorithm

Intel PXE boot ROM

Let’s highlight one peculiarity here. The VirtualBox Extension Pack’s version must match the version of VirtualBox installed on your Fedora 38 system.

So, to verify the exact version of the installed locally VirtualBox, you can use vboxmanage , a build-in VirtualBox’s command:

vboxmanage -v | cut -dr -f1

Check the installed VirtualBox version.

As you can see, the version of Virtualbox installed is “7.0.8.” Therefore, you must then download the Extension Pack with the same version.

So, use the below wget command to download the Extension Pack for VirtualBox.

If your installation is different, replace both places containing “7.0.8” in the command below with the current version. In addition, you can also go straight to the downloads page and look at the available versions.

wget https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.0.8/Oracle_VM_VirtualBox_Extension_Pack-7.0.8.vbox-extpack

Next, to install the VirtualBox Extension pack, run the vboxmanage command as follows:

sudo vboxmanage extpack install Oracle_VM_VirtualBox_Extension_Pack-7.0.8.vbox-extpack

You will be prompted to agree the Oracle’s license terms and conditions. So, type “y” to confirm and press “Enter.”

Install VirtualBox Extension Pack.

Additionally, you can verify installed VirtualBox’s extension pack version by running the following:

vboxmanage list extpacks

Verify the installed VirtualBox Extension Pack version.

Step 5: Add User to vboxusers Group

Before using VirtualBox, add your user account to the vboxusers group. This is quick and simple to accomplish by running:

sudo usermod -a -G vboxusers $USER

Now perform a reboot. After login, check that you are in the vboxusers group with this command:

groups $USER

Check the user’s groups.

Step 6: Running VirtualBox on Fedora 38

You can start using VirtualBox by launching it from the desktop environment’s application menu. Type “virtualbox” and click on the icon when it appears.

Running VirtualBox on Fedora 38.

VirtualBox 7 is running on Fedora 38.

To start creating a new virtual machine, use the “New” button.

How to Uninstall VirtualBox

If you uninstall VirtualBox from your Fedora system for any reason, you can do it easily by running the command below.

sudo dnf remove VirtualBox-7.0

Uninstall VirtualBox.

Then you have two choices: disable the VirtualBox repository on your Fedora system:

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled virtualbox

Or completely remove it by deleting the file you created when you added it.

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/virtualbox.repo

Conclusion

Installing VirtualBox 7 on Fedora 38 can give users a powerful and versatile virtualization solution for running multiple operating systems on a single machine.

With Fedora 38 as the host operating system, users can take advantage of its stability, security, and open-source nature, making it a reliable platform for virtualization.

The installation process outlined in this guide provides a comprehensive and detailed approach to setting up VirtualBox 7 on Fedora 38, ensuring that users can follow along and successfully install the software.

Thanks for using this tutorial! Any feedback is welcomed in the section below.