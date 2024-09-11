Oracle Announces VirtualBox 7.1, Here’s What’s New

VirtualBox, a popular virtualization software favored by both home users and IT professionals, launched its first stable 7.1 version following its beta release in late July. The new features are exciting, so let us introduce them without further ado.

VirtualBox 7.1 Highlights

User Interface Overhaul

Starting with the user interface, VirtualBox 7.1 debuts a modernized look. Users now can choose between a Basic and an Experienced user level. Depending on their selection, this new categorization tailors the interface to the user’s comfort level, displaying either reduced or full UI functionality.

Enhanced Cloud Integration and Security

Integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has been deepened. A new performance dashboard now enables resource usage monitoring directly from the VirtualBox interface, streamlining workflows for those utilizing cloud VMs. Users can also clone and reset compute instances within OCI, enhancing manageability and scalability.

Regarding security, VirtualBox has taken a significant step forward by automating the TLS setup for RDP sessions. If a user does not set up TLS with custom certificates, the system now generates a self-signed one, ensuring encryption is maintained without manual intervention.

Expanded Support and Performance Improvements

With this update, VirtualBox has also broadened its support for newer technologies and standards. Notably, the software now supports IPv6 in its NAT engine and introduces ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs on macOS/Arm hosts.

For Linux enthusiasts, there’s good news: the update includes added support for Wayland in clipboard sharing, marking a significant step forward in desktop virtualization technology compatibility.

Furthermore, the file transfer capabilities via the Shared Clipboard for Linux and Windows have also been initiated, although they’re currently in their early stages. Users are advised to refer to the User Guide for any limitations.

The screen recording capabilities have also been significantly enhanced. Thanks to improvements in the encoding pipeline, CPU usage during recording is reduced, fostering a smoother user experience.

Bug Fixes and Additional Updates

VirtualBox 7.1 also brings an array of bug fixes and functionality tweaks. From enhanced handling of CPUID instructions under Hyper-V to updates in virtio-net for better FreeBSD and pfSense compatibility, the focus has been on creating a more robust and secure environment.

The update also includes the ability to add new Microsoft DB/KEX certificates to VMs, improving the flexibility and security of users handling sensitive data.

Future-Proofing and Accessibility Improvements

In preparation for future technological shifts, VirtualBox has marked its Python 2.x API bindings as deprecated, urging developers to transition to Python 3. This move is aligned with broader industry trends toward more secure and efficient software practices.

Lastly, improvements in GUI accessibility and the update of underlying libraries like Qt enhance the overall user experience, ensuring that VirtualBox remains a competitive choice for developers and IT professionals looking for a reliable virtualization solution.

Refer to the changelog for more information about all the changes in the new version. VirtualBox 7.1 is available from the project’s website’s download section. After updating, remember to install the latest Extension Pack version, which enhances VirtualBox’s functionality by adding features.