How to Install VirtualBox 7 on Ubuntu 22.04 in a Few Easy Steps

This guide will walk you through the steps to install VirtualBox 7, a full virtualizer app, on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish.’

VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization software commonly used at the desktop level to create a test environment. It enables you to create and run virtual machines, which are guest operating systems, including Windows, Linux, Unix, and Solaris.

VirtualBox is available for installation in the Ubuntu 22.04 repositories, but the version is 6.1.38. However, VirtualBox 7 was recently released, and it offers significant advantages over its predecessor, such as:

Full virtual machine encryption support

Support for UEFI SecureBoot and TPM 1.2/2.0

Enhanced 3D support

Automated virtual machine builder

Integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Fortunately, there is an effortless way to install VirtualBox 7 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which we will show you in this guide. In addition, it is also compatible with all Ubuntu versions other than 22.04.

1. Add Official VirtualBox Repository

VirtualBox 7, as previously stated, is not available in the Ubuntu 22.04 repositories. So, we’ll add it to our Ubuntu 22.04 Linux system.

First, import the Oracle VirtualBox GPG keys that sign the software.

wget -O- https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox_2016.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor --yes --output /usr/share/keyrings/oracle-virtualbox-2016.gpg

We can now proceed to import the official VirtualBox repository.

2. Add VirtualBox Repo in Ubuntu 22.04

After importing the GPG keys, we’ll add the official VirtualBox repository to our Ubuntu 22.04 system. This implies that the update package will be made available with the rest of your system’s regular updates if a new version is released.

echo "deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/oracle-virtualbox-2016.gpg] http://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/debian $(lsb_release -cs) contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/virtualbox.list

Next, we’ll update the package list.

Before we proceed with VirtualBox installation on our Ubuntu 22.04 system, we should update the list of available packages. So, run the below command to update the APT repositories index.

sudo apt update

As you can see, our new VirtualBox repository is now available and ready to be used.

4. Install VirtualBox 7 on Ubuntu 22.04

Everything is already prepared for the actual installation. Now, to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04, run the following commands:

sudo apt install virtualbox-7.0

When prompted, type “ Y ” to confirm that you want to install it and press Enter .

Wait for the installation to complete. The VirtualBox is now installed and ready to be used on your Ubuntu 22.04 Linux system.

5. Install VirtualBox Extension Pack

This is an optional step, but I strongly encourage it because it will make working with VirtualBox on your Ubuntu system easier and more convenient. VirtualBox Extension Pack unlocks many great features, such as:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) integration

VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol (VRDP)

Host webcam passthrough

Disk and full VM encryption

We should highlight one peculiarity here. The installed VirtualBox Extension Pack’s version is highly recommended to match the version of VirtualBox installed on your Ubuntu 22.04 system.

So, to verify the exact version of the installed locally VirtualBox, you can use vboxmanage , a build-in VirtualBox’s command:

vboxmanage -v | cut -dr -f1

As you can see, the version of Virtualbox installed is 7.0.2 . Therefore, you must then download the Extension Pack with the same version.

However, if your VirtualBox installation version is different, replace both places containing 7.0.0 in the command below with the actual version. In addition, you can also go straight to the downloads page and look at the available versions.

wget https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.0.2/Oracle_VM_VirtualBox_Extension_Pack-7.0.2.vbox-extpack

Next, to install the VirtualBox Extension pack, run the vboxmanage command as follows:

sudo vboxmanage extpack install Oracle_VM_VirtualBox_Extension_Pack-7.0.2.vbox-extpack

You will be prompted to agree the Oracle’s license terms and conditions. So, type “ y ” to confirm and press Enter .

You can verify installed VirtualBox’s extension pack version by running the following:

vboxmanage list extpacks

6. Add User to vboxusers Group

Before using VirtualBox, you should add your user account to the vboxusers group. This is quick and simple to accomplish by running:

sudo usermod -a -G vboxusers $USER

Now perform a reboot. After login, check that you are in the vboxusers group with this command:

groups $USER

7. Running VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04

You can start using VirtualBox by launching it from the Ubuntu Dash menu.

Conclusion

That concludes our guide on installing VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish.’ We hope you find this guide useful. Thanks for your time!

We recommend checking the official documentation for individuals who want to learn more about the features offered by VirtualBox and how to use them effectively.

Finally, you can use VirtualBox in an entirely headless mode to turn your server into a virtualization environment. To learn more about utilizing this VirtualBox feature, check out our guide: “How to Setup and Manage VirtualBox VMs on a Headless Server.”

Thanks for using this tutorial. Your feedback and comments are most welcome.