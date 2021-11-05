How to Upgrade Fedora Linux to Latest Version

Being able to upgrade Fedora from one version to the next is one of Fedora’s best features. Here’s how to do it easily.

Fedora brings two major stable releases every year. If you’re using an older version, you can easily upgrade to the latest desktop or server edition. You benefit from getting the latest software, including new security patches, and all the upgraded technology that comes with a new release without having to resort to reinstalling and reconfiguring your system.

There are two ways to upgrade to a new Fedora version, graphically or by using command line, and I will show you both ways here.

This article was originally written for upgrading from Fedora 34 to Fedora 35, but the steps for upgrading the Fedora version remains the same for any release.

1. Backing Up Your System

Above all, safety first! Before attempting a major upgrade on any system, you should make sure you won’t lose data if the upgrade goes wrong.

So before doing anything else, do full system backup or backup at least your important data.

2. Upgrade Fedora to New Release Using GUI

Whenever a new version of Fedora is released, upgrades are immediately available from the previous version. This method involves upgrading using the graphical Software Center.

2.1 Open Software application, hit the refresh button, and go to Updates pane. You will see a notification that says “Fedora Linux 35 Now Available”. Click the Download button to download Fedora 35 packages.

2.2 When you hit the Download button, all the files required for upgrade will be automatically downloaded. The download will take some time depending on your internet speed.

2.3 Click on the Install button to start the Fedora upgrade process.

2.4 A pop up window will appear and prompt you to enter the password for your user. Enter your password and confirm with the Authenticate button.

2.5 A new pop up window will appear and you’ll be asked to restart your system. Just click on the Restart and Install button.

The system will now restart to apply the downloaded system upgrades, as shown below. Please be patient.

Once the upgrade process completes, your system will boot into the newer Fedora version.

3. Upgrade Fedora to New Release Using Command Line

3.1 Update Software

It is important to make sure you have the latest packages for all currently installed software. Enter the following command in a terminal:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

3.2 Install the DNF Plugin

dnf-plugin-system-upgrade is a plugin for the DNF package manager and is used to upgrade your system to the current release of Fedora.

Open a terminal and type the following command to install the plugin:

sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade

3.3 Download the Updated Packages

Now, begin downloading update for Fedora 35 and upgrade progress by using the command:

sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=35

Change the --releasever= number if you want to upgrade to a different release. Most people will want to upgrade to the latest stable release, which is 35.

3.4 Start Fedora Upgrade Process

Once you finish downloading the new version, run the following command to reboot your system and get into upgrade action:

sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot

Once the system reboots, it will automatically start the upgrade. Upgrading the system will take time, so you can now relax, and let it finish.

Once it finishes, your system will reboot and you’ll be able to log in to your newly upgraded Fedora system.

Conclusion

In this guide, we have seen how to upgrade Fedora to a new release. Now you can enjoy the latest packages and hardware support that is provided by the latest Fedora release.

For additional help or useful information, we recommend you to check the official Fedora upgrade documentation.