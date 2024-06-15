How to Install Packages from Fedora’s COPR Repositories

Learn how to use COPR repositories to add more software to Fedora. Follow our guide and start installing today.

Fedora is a great Linux distribution, but it might not always offer the software you need in its main repositories like most others.

When this happens, in addition to the widely used RPM Fusion, Fedora users can turn to COPR repositories, which are an excellent resource for adding extra software.

This guide will introduce you to COPR and explain how to use its repositories to install software on your Fedora system. But first, we’ll clarify what COPR is for those who may not be familiar with it.

What is Fedora COPR?

Fedora COPR (Cool Other Package Repo) is a community build service that allows individuals to create new repositories and build packages other Fedora users can install for software unavailable in the official Fedora repositories.

Moreover, COPR provides an easy-to-use build system that automatically builds software and outputs a package repository.

However, it is essential to remember that packages hosted on COPR are not officially supported by Fedora, which means they do not undergo the same rigorous testing as official packages.

Does this concept sound familiar? Of course! The idea resembles services like Ubuntu’s PPA or Arch’s AUR. In truth, however, the similarities are only conceptual, relating to offering extra software created by community members.

Especially in the case of Arch’s AUR, one of the biggest treasure troves in the Linux ecosystem, COPR falls significantly short in the amount of software it offers. Nevertheless, it is still a solid option for Fedora users. Let’s now show you how to use it.

How to Use COPR to Install Software on Fedora Linux

To use COPR, you must have the “dnf-plugins-core” package installed on your Fedora system. This package enables the DNF package manager to work with these repositories.

It is a package containing a set of core plugins for DNF, one of which is COPR. It provides an easier way to enable projects and install software from this repository system.

The package comes pre-installed with Fedora, but if it is missing from your system, you can easily install it by running:

sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core Code language: Bash ( bash )

Search for Available Repositories

When you search for a package, you’re actually looking through the names of repositories, not the package names themselves. You can do this using two approaches: visiting the COPR project website or using the search command, replacing the “[keyword]” in the example below with the software or project name you are interested in.

dnf copr search [keyword] Code language: Bash ( bash )

For example, if you want to search for “discord,” you would use the following command:

dnf copr search discord Code language: Bash ( bash )

Search for available repositories.

Let’s face it—this command’s output is cluttered and hard to read. That’s why we recommend using the Fedora COPR website for searches instead. It is not the quickest, but it offers a much easier format to work with.

Search for available repositories.

Enable COPR Repository

Once you find a repository you want to use, the next step is to enable it. Replace “[user]” with the maintainer’s username and “[project]” with the repository name.

sudo dnf copr enable [user]/[project] Code language: Bash ( bash )

For example, if you’re looking to install the Discord app from the “pyra/discord” COPR repository, here’s the command you need to enable it:

sudo dnf copr enable pyra/discord Code language: Bash ( bash )

You’ll be prompted to confirm if you want to enable it – just press “y.“

Enable COPR repository.

Install Software from Fedora’s COPR Repository

To install software from a COPR repository in Fedora, use the familiar DNF command as you would for any other software installation. Type dnf install , followed by the package’s name. For example, to install Discord, you would enter:

sudo dnf install discord Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install software from a COPR repository in Fedora Linux.

List COPR Repositories

To view all COPR repositories added to your Fedora system, run the following:

dnf copr list Code language: Bash ( bash )

List COPR repositories.

To list only the allowed ones, execute:

dnf copr list --enabled Code language: Bash ( bash )

List only enabled COPR repos.

Accordingly, to list only the disabled repos, the command would be:

dnf copr list --disabled Code language: Bash ( bash )

List only disabled COPR repos.

Disable Repository

If you’ve experimented with software from a COPR repo and no longer need it, you can disable it by replacing “[user]” with the repository maintainer’s username and “[project]” with the repository name in the command shown below.

sudo dnf copr disable [user]/[project] Code language: Bash ( bash )

For example, if you have a repository enabled under “pyra/discord,” you would disable it by typing:

sudo dnf copr disable pyra/discord Code language: Bash ( bash )

Disable a COPR repository.

Remove a COPR Repository from Fedora

Finally, to remove a CORP repository from your Fedora system, use the following command in your terminal: replace “[user]” with the repository owner’s username and “[project]” with the repository name. For example:

sudo dnf copr remove pyra/discord Code language: Bash ( bash )

Remove a COPR repo from Fedora Linux.

Bottom Line

COPR can significantly enhance your Fedora system by providing access to packages not otherwise available through the official channels. However, use it with caution. The quality and safety can vary since anyone can create a COPR repository.

For more detailed information, refer to the DNF’s COPR plugin documentation.

