Tails 7.13 Anonymous OS Released with Faster Shutdowns

Tails 7.13 is now available with Tor Browser 15.0.23, Tor 0.4.9.12, and a simplified shutdown process that removes unnecessary confirmation prompts.

The Tails Project has released Tails 7.13, the latest version of its privacy-focused Linux distribution that routes Internet traffic through the Tor network while leaving minimal trace on the computer used.

This release upgrades Tor Browser to version 15.0.23 and the Tor client to 0.4.9.12.

There is also a change to how the system shuts down. Since Tails 7.10, users needed to confirm shutdown with a Power Off dialog. Now, in Tails 7.13, this dialog only appears if an application needs to be closed or there are unsaved documents.

Tails 7.13

Now, when you choose to power off Tails, the system shuts down right away if nothing needs your attention. The confirmation dialog still appears if you have open applications or unsaved documents.

If you already use Tails 7.0 or a newer version, you can upgrade to Tails 7.13 automatically and keep your Persistent Storage. If the automatic upgrade does not work or Tails does not start afterward, the project suggests doing a manual upgrade.

For new installations, you can get Tails 7.13 as a USB image. There is also an ISO image for DVDs and virtual machines. Remember, if you install Tails again instead of upgrading your current USB stick, you will lose your Persistent Storage.

To learn more or download Tails 7.13, visit the official release announcement.