OpenMediaVault 7 NAS Debuts with Debian 12 Upgrade

OpenMediaVault 7 (Sandworm), the latest iteration of the popular open-source network-attached storage (NAS) solution, has been officially released. Marking a significant update over its predecessors, it brings a host of enhancements and new features designed to improve functionality and user experience.

At its core, OpenMediaVault is a comprehensive NAS solution widely adopted among self-hosted enthusiasts that enables users to set up and manage storage services in a network environment. It is built on top of Debian, ensuring stability and a wide range of support for various hardware configurations.

What’s New in OpenMediaVault 7

With OpenMediaVault 7, the system has been upgraded to Debian 12 (Bookworm), which includes updated packages and security improvements. One of the notable changes in OpenMediaVault 7 is the handling of package updates and notifications.

In light of this, introducing the “unattended-upgrades” package ensures that security updates are installed automatically, reducing the need for manual intervention and enhancing the system’s security posture.

Additionally, the “apticron” package will notify users of available package updates, while the “apt-listchanges” package sends email summaries of package changes, keeping users informed about their system’s status.

The management of Linux MD devices (Software RAID) has been relocated to a separate plugin, streamlining the system’s architecture. Furthermore, OpenMediaVault 7 adds support for network ethernet devices using device tree aliases, such as endX, improving network configuration flexibility.

In terms of user interface improvements, OpenMediaVault 7 introduces several new features. These include the ability to choose between RSA and Ed25519 types when creating SSH keys, enhanced file system quota deployment, and a dashboard widget that displays the temperatures of all physical disks.

The removal of SSH DSA key import support and the addition of support for ed25519-sk SSH keys reflect the ongoing efforts to enhance security.

Lastly, several issues have also been addressed in this release, including enhancements to the Storage, Shared Folders, and ACL page and the introduction of a user interface endpoint for initiating downloads via RPC. Additionally, the replacement of hdparm with smartctl promises better hardware support.

OpenMediaVault 7 is available for download as an ISO image for AMD64-based systems. Users are encouraged to upgrade their systems via omv-upgrade after installation for the best experience.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.