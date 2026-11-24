Valve’s Proton 11.0-3 expands Linux gaming compatibility with 15 new titles, experimental 32-bit OpenXR support, and numerous game fixes.

Valve has released Proton 11.0-3, the latest stable update to its Wine-based compatibility tool for running Windows games on Linux.

The release makes 15 more games playable, including City Car Driving, Blair Witch VR, Bloody Zombies, Hero Plus, Korea. IL-2 Series, and The Eden of Grisaia.

VR gaming also improves with initial support for 32-bit OpenXR applications, which requires setting PROTON_USE_WOW64=1 on x86 systems. Valve has resolved a VRChat crash and a startup issue affecting Blue Effect VR on certain processors.

Controller handling has improved in Far Cry New Dawn, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, and Split/Second when using Steam Input. Gamepad detection issues in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have also been addressed.

On the hardware support side, Proton 11.0-3 restores playability in Crysis and Crysis Wars on certain newer AMD processors. Steam Deck OLED owners get a correction to Far Cry 5’s HDR functionality, and Steam Frame users can now access the Final Fantasy XIV launcher.

The update also fixes several regressions introduced in Proton 11, including a Forza Horizon 4 memory leak under KDE Wayland, graphical glitches in Command & Conquer: Generals, as well as compatibility issues preventing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided from running on AMD GPUs.

Finally, Valve refreshed multiple underlying components, updating VKD3D to 2.1, Wine Mono to 11.3.0, Xalia to 0.5.0.1, and FEX to 2610. DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, and DXVK-NVAPI also received updates.

For more information, see the changelog.