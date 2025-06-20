Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation

Arch Linux Plasma 6.4 users still on X11 must install plasma-x11-session, or they’ll be left without a session after the KWin split.

Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation

Just three days after the release of the KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop, it’s already available in the Arch Linux repositories. However, this time around, there’s an important detail that the distro is reminding users to keep in mind. Here’s what it’s all about.

As you probably know, Plasma 6.4 is bringing a notable change for users still on X11—and if that includes you, a quick manual fix will be needed to avoid login issues. With the recent split of KWin into separate kwin-wayland and kwin-x11 packages, the default installation will no longer include the X11 session unless explicitly requested.

Previously, Plasma installations automatically supported both Wayland and X11 sessions. However, starting with 6.4, only the Wayland session will be installed by default. So, if you rely on X11, you must manually install plasma-x11-session and kwin-x11 before upgrading—otherwise, you might find yourself locked out of your desktop.

sudo pacman -S plasma-x11-sessionCode language: Bash (bash)
Installing plasma-x11-session package on Arch Linux
Installing plasma-x11-session package on Arch Linux

As noted in Arch Linux’s announcement, Pacman can’t automatically detect a user’s preferred session. Installing X11 components for everyone would be unnecessary for Wayland users, so the responsibility now falls on X11 holdouts to make the switch themselves.

Once installed, the upgrade to Plasma 6.4 should proceed smoothly, preserving your X11 workflow.

Arch Linux running Plasma 6.4 desktop (X11 session)
Arch Linux running Plasma 6.4 desktop (X11 session)

To summarize, if you’re still using X11, ensure you install plasma-x11-session manually before updating to Plasma 6.4. Failing to do so could result in login issues, leaving you without immediate access to your familiar desktop environment.

For more information, see the Arch’s announcement.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

4 Comments

  1. alruin

    ~
    ❯ echo $XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP

    KDE

    ~

    Reply
  2. alruin

    love it xxx

    Reply
  3. John

    Just a note, it would not let me update the packages “before” I upgraded..
    However, upgrading to the new plasma, logging into wayland and “then” doing your command gave me back X11 🙂

    Reply
  4. Josef

    good to know-thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts