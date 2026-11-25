LibreOffice recorded an all-time high of 44.8 million downloads in 2025, while The Document Foundation reported nearly €2 million in donations.

The Document Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the free and open-source LibreOffice office suite, has published its 2025 annual report, revealing that the project recorded nearly 45 million downloads last year, the highest annual figure in its history.

More precisely, LibreOffice was downloaded 44,809,742 times directly from its official website in 2025, surpassing the figures from 2023 and 2024 in most months. The project also passed 400 million cumulative downloads since its inception.

However, these numbers tell only part of the story. They exclude installations via Linux distribution repositories, the Microsoft Store, and the Mac App Store.

LibreOffice’s update page recorded over 581 million visits during the year. Based on this and other usage indicators, The Document Foundation estimates the office suite has about 100 million users worldwide.

Moreover, the year was also successful financially. The foundation reported total income of €2.17 million, up from €1.38 million in 2024, making 2025 its strongest financial year to date.

Gross donations reached a record €1.97 million with 140,593 individual transactions, a 35% year-over-year increase in volume. After processing and currency conversion fees, net donations totaled €1.8 million.

The foundation attributes part of the increase to a new update notification mechanism for Windows users introduced after the August release of LibreOffice 25.8, which fosters financial support.

Annual expenditure totaled €1.45 million, with personnel and operating costs making up €1.09 million. No development tenders were funded for the second consecutive year.

In software development, 2025 saw two major releases, LibreOffice 25.2 and 25.8. They introduced support for ODF 1.4, PDF 2.0 export, improved Microsoft Office compatibility, performance optimizations, and improvements to accessibility enhancements.

The report also notes significant developments in digital sovereignty, including the Austrian Armed Forces’ completed migration to LibreOffice, Schleswig-Holstein’s move away from Microsoft Office, and Germany’s pledge to ODF as its standard for document exchange.

Going forward, the foundation identifies browser-based LibreOffice powered by WebAssembly, Android and iOS apps, a self-hosted document server, and real-time collaborative editing as future priorities.

For more information, see The Document Foundation’s official announcement or read the complete 40-page annual report (PDF).