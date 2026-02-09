Kdenlive 25.12.2 Delivers Monitor Fixes and Dragging Refactor

Kdenlive 25.12.2 open-source video editor, is now available with new stability fixes, better monitor performance, and workflow improvements.

Kdenlive 25.12.2 has been released as part of the wider KDE Gear 25.12 application bundle as the second maintenance update in the 25.12 series for this open-source video editor.

The update fixes several long-standing problems with click-and-drag actions, such as issues with dragging only audio or video and cases where audio waveforms would disappear. The monitor dragging system has also been improved to handle more situations and make editing more consistent.

Audio thumbnails for sequences are temporarily turned off until the main issues are fixed. Other changes make sure thumbnails update properly when clip lengths change. The update also adds workarounds for possible memory problems with audio thumbnails to help prevent crashes.

Kdenlive 25.12.2 Video Editor.

For stability, Kdenlive 25.12.2 fixes crashes that happened when opening and quickly closing the settings dialog. It also solves glitches when opening projects with missing clips on Windows.

Other fixes include preventing pasted effects from accidentally turning on built-in effects, ensuring monitor rotoscoping overlays update correctly, and preventing monitors from appearing when they should be hidden.

There are also some smaller improvements to the workflow and the user interface. Now, the bin and render profile folders expand automatically when you search. You can hide effects and transitions you don’t need, and licensing issues have been fixed.

To learn more, check the release announcement. You can get the source code and pre-built packages from the official Kdenlive website.