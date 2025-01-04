How to Install VirtualBox 7.1 on Linux Mint 22

Want to run virtual machines on Linux Mint 22? Learn how to install VirtualBox 7.1 with our step-by-step guide, and start creating VMs with ease today.

Do you end up here because you are curious about running virtual machines on your Linux Mint 22 system? There’s one thing I want to say: you’re in the right place.

Maybe you’re looking to test a new operating system, create a secure environment for experiments, or explore yet another Linux distro in a safe way for your host’s OS. Whatever your reason, VirtualBox 7.1 makes it easy.

In this step-by-step guide, I’ll walk you through installing VirtualBox on Linux Mint 22. No prior experience? No problem. By the end of this tutorial, you’ll have VirtualBox up and running, ready to create your first virtual machine.

But before we start, let me clear something up. VirtualBox is readily available in the Mint repositories and can be installed through the Software Manager with just a few clicks. So, why am I taking a different approach in this guide? Here’s why.

VirtualBox is available for installation in the Mint repositories.

As you can see in the image above, the version available is relatively outdated—VirtualBox 7.0. Back in September 2024, VirtualBox released version 7.1, and as of the time of writing this guide, it has already seen four minor updates, the latest being 7.1.4.

That’s why I’ll show you how to install VirtualBox directly from the official VirtualBox repository on your Linux Mint 22 box. This ensures you always get the latest version with all the newest features and improvements.

The best part? Any future updates will integrate seamlessly with your Mint system’s regular updates. Pretty awesome, right? So let’s get started.

Step 1: Import VirtualBox’s Repo GPG Key

First, we’ll import the GPG key from the VirtualBox repository to ensure the authenticity of the software we install from it.

wget -O- https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox_2016.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor --yes --output /usr/share/keyrings/oracle-virtualbox-2016.gpg Code language: Bash ( bash )

Import VirtualBox’s repository GPG Key.

Step 2: Add VirtualBox Repository

Next, we’ll add the official VirtualBox repository to our Linux Mint 22 system. As mentioned above, if a new version is released, the update package will be made available with the rest of your system’s regular updates.

echo "deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/oracle-virtualbox-2016.gpg] http://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/debian noble contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/virtualbox.list Code language: Bash ( bash )

Add the VirtualBox repository.

Step 3: Run System Update

Before we proceed with VirtualBox installation on our Mint 22 system, we should refresh the list of available packages. Run the below command to update the APT repositories index.

sudo apt update Code language: Bash ( bash )

Updating the list of available packages.

As you can see, our new VirtualBox repository is now available and ready to be used.

Step 4: Install VirtualBox 7.1 on Linux Mint 22

We’re all set to install the more up-to-date VirtualBox release on our Mint 22 system. Run the following commands:

sudo apt install virtualbox-7.1 Code language: Bash ( bash )

Type “Y” to confirm and press “Enter.”

Installing VirtualBox on Linux Mint 22.

Wait for the installation to complete. Congratulations, we are done! But hold on before you run it—we have a few small but important things to take care of first.

Step 5: Install VirtualBox Extension Pack

This is an optional step, but I strongly encourage it because it will make working with VirtualBox on your Mint system easier and more convenient. VirtualBox Extension Pack unlocks many great features, such as:

USB 2 and USB 3 support

VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol (VRDP)

Host webcam passthrough

Disk image encryption with AES algorithm

Intel PXE boot ROM

Support for NVMe SSDs

Let’s highlight one peculiarity here. The Extension Pack’s version is strongly recommended to match the VirtualBox’s installed version. To verify the exact one of the just-installed VirtualBox, you can use a built-in vboxmanage command:

vboxmanage -v | cut -dr -f1 Code language: Bash ( bash )

Check the installed VirtualBox version.

As you can see, the installed version of VirtualBox is “7.1.4.” Therefore, you must then download the Extension Pack with the same version. So, use the below wget command to download the appropriate Extension Pack for VirtualBox.

However, if your installation’s version is different, replace both places containing “7.1.4” in the command below with the appropriate version. You can also visit the downloads page and look at the available releases.

wget https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.1.4/Oracle_VirtualBox_Extension_Pack-7.1.4.vbox-extpack Code language: Bash ( bash )

Next, to install the VirtualBox Extension pack, run the vboxmanage command as follows:

sudo vboxmanage extpack install Oracle_VirtualBox_Extension_Pack-7.1.4.vbox-extpack Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install VirtualBox Extension Pack.

Additionally, you can verify installed VirtualBox’s extension pack version by running the following:

vboxmanage list extpacks Code language: Bash ( bash )

Verify the installed VirtualBox Extension Pack version.

Step 6: Add User to vboxusers Group

And one final touch. Before using VirtualBox, add your user account to the “vboxusers” group. This is quick and simple to accomplish by running:

sudo usermod -aG vboxusers $USER Code language: Bash ( bash )

Now, perform a reboot. After login, check that you are in the “vboxusers” group with this command:

groups $USER Code language: Bash ( bash )

Check the user’s groups.

Step 7: Running VirtualBox on Linux Mint 22

You can start using VirtualBox by launching it from the Mint’s start menu. The application is located in the “Administration” section. Navigate to it and click on the “Oracle VirtualBox” icon.

Starting VirtualBox.

VirtualBox is installed and runs on Linux Mint 22.

Hit the “New” button and start virtualizing your ideas!

Conclusion

That’s all friends! With VirtualBox 7.1 up and running on Linux Mint 22, you’re ready to go ahead and unleash your creativity—your virtual machine adventure starts now.

However, VirtualBox isn’t the only player in the virtualization game—VMware Workstation is another excellent and reliable option. If you’re considering giving it a try, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide on setting it up in Linux Mint 22.

Finally, I recommend checking the official documentation for individuals who want to learn more about VirtualBox’s features and how to use them effectively.

If you found this guide helpful, feel free to share it with other Mint users who might enjoy the simplicity and power of VirtualBox. Thanks for your time! Your feedback and comments are most welcome. Happy virtualizing!