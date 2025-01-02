How to Install VMware Workstation on Linux Mint 22

Unlock virtualization on Linux Mint 22 with our step-by-step guide for installing VMware Workstation Pro to run multiple OSs seamlessly.

VMware Workstation is a powerful virtualization tool that allows you to run multiple operating systems on a single machine, making it an indispensable asset for developers or anyone looking to test software or entire OS in diverse environments.

However, getting started with virtualization on Linux Mint might feel a bit intimidating, especially if you’re new to the process. Don’t worry, though! This guide is designed to walk you through every step of the installation process.

By the time you finish, you’ll have the VMware Workstation Pro up and running on your Linux Mint 22 system, ready to meet all your virtualization needs. So, let’s get started.

Prerequisites

Before proceeding with the installation, the first step is to install some mandatory software dependencies so our Mint 22 system can build the needed VMware kernel modules.

It’s simple – open the terminal app and run the following command:

sudo apt install build-essential linux-headers-$(uname -r) Code language: Bash ( bash )

Step 1: Register a New Broadcom Account

VMware Workstation is free to download, install, and use for personal purposes (more on that here). However, you must first have a valid Broadcom Support Portal account to access the download.

So, to get started, open your browser, go to support.broadcom.com, click the “Register” button, and complete the account registration procedure.

Register for a new Broadcom account.

Step 2: Download VMware Workstation Pro

After completing your registration, you’ll be logged into the Broadcom support portal. From there, use the dropdown menu at the top right corner (as shown in the screenshot below) and select “VMware Cloud Foundation.”

Go to the “VMware Cloud Foundation” section.

From the page you will be redirected to, click on “My Downloads” from the menu on the left. In the search box, type “workstation,” and the results will be filtered automatically. From there, choose “VMware Workstation Pro.”

Access the downloads section.

On the next page, look for “VMware Workstation Pro XX.X for Linux” and pick the latest major version—currently, it is 17. From there, you’ll see a list of minor versions. Choose the most recent one and click on it.

Download VMware Workstation Pro for Linux.

Okay, we’re nearly there. Just one final step. On the next page, click the download icon and let the VMware Workstation Pro for Linux file finish downloading.

Download VMware Workstation Pro for Linux.

Step 3: Make the File Executable

The VMware Workstation Pro file you downloaded has a “.bundle” extension—that’s completely normal. But before we can install it, we must make this file executable.

To do this, navigate to the folder where it is and run the following command, making sure to replace the name below with the actual one of the file you downloaded:

chmod +x VMware-Workstation-Full-17.6.2-24409262.x86_64.bundle Code language: Bash ( bash )

Step 4: Install VMware Workstation on Linux Mint 22

We’re all set. Run the VMware Workstation installer with administrative privileges by simply prefixing the filename (which has already been made executable) with sudo .

sudo ./VMware-Workstation-Full-17.6.2-24409262.x86_64.bundle Code language: Bash ( bash )

The progress of the VMware Workstation installation on your Linux Mint 22 system will be shown in the terminal. So, wait for the operation to complete, which takes around a minute.

Install VMware Workstation Pro on Linux Mint 22.

Step 5: Make Initial VMware Workstation Initialization

Start VMware Workstation from Mint’s application launcher by searching for “workstation” and then click to run the same when its icon appears.

Start VMware Workstation on Linux Mint 22.

The app will start. All that is left is to complete the initial setup, but don’t worry – it happens quite quickly on a next-next-finish basis. First, accept the End User License Agreement and hit “Next.”

Accept End User License Agreement.

Another End User License Agreement will greet you. Accept it and confirm with the “Next” button.

Accept End User License Agreement.

On the following screen, you will be asked if you want the application to check for available updates automatically when you start it. Make your choice and then press the “Next” button.

Enable/disable automatic check for updates.

Choose whether to participate in the VMware Customer Experience Program (CEIP) and click “Finish.”

Choose whether to participate in the VMware CEIP program.

You will be prompted to enter your user password to apply the settings. Enter it and click the “Authenticate” button to confirm.

Apply the settings made.

That’s all! VMware Workstation Pro will open, so you can immediately start creating new VMs by hitting the “Create a New Virtual Machine” button.

VMware Workstation Pro is successfully installed and running on Linux Mint 22.

Finally, here’s something that will make using VMware Workstation guest operating systems much more enjoyable.

After installing each Linux guest, don’t forget to install Open VM Tools inside it. These are a set of open-source virtualization utilities designed to enhance the performance and functionality of virtual machines running on VMware platforms.

Open VM Tools provide a range of features, such as better graphics performance, improved network connectivity, file transfer between a host and guest, improved memory management, enhanced support for virtualized hardware devices, etc.

They are available for various operating systems and are designed to work seamlessly with VMware Workstation.

For Debian-based (Ubuntu, Linux Mint, etc.) guest VMs, the command will be:

sudo apt install open-vm-tools Code language: Bash ( bash )

For RPM-based Linux guest VMs such as Fedora, Red Hat, AlamLinux, Rocky Linux, Oracle Linux, etc.:

sudo dnf install open-vm-tools Code language: Bash ( bash )

The Arch-based guest VMs, such as Manjaro, EndeavourOS, Garuda Linux, etc., need to run the following:

sudo pacman -S open-vm-tools Code language: Bash ( bash )

openSUSE users need to run the following:

sudo zypper install open-vm-tools Code language: Bash ( bash )

After the installation, reboot your guest virtual machine so the system can apply the changes made by installing the Open VM Tools into its kernel.

How to Uninstall VMWare Workstation

If, for some reason, you decide to uninstall VMware Workstation from your Mint 22 system, you can do it easily by running the command below. Ensure all virtual machines are first stopped, and the application is not running.

sudo vmware-installer -u vmware-workstation Code language: Bash ( bash )

Uninstalling VMware Workstation.

Conclusion

And that’s it—you’ve got VMware Workstation Pro up and running on Linux Mint 22! Now, you’re all set to explore, experiment, and take full advantage of what virtualization has to offer.

Finally, users can visit Broadcom’s official VMware Workstation Pro documentation for more information.

Thanks for using this tutorial. Your feedback and comments are most welcome. Happy virtualizing!