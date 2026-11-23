Git-bug, the distributed Git-based issue tracker that lets developers manage bugs and issues directly within their repositories without relying on a centralized service, has released version 0.12.

The biggest change is a substantial overhaul of the caching system. Previously, git-bug used repository-wide locking, preventing multiple processes from accessing the same repository simultaneously. This restriction has been removed, allowing developers to keep the terminal or web interface open while running additional git-bug commands without locking conflicts.

The cache can now detect changes made outside git-bug, including Git pushes, pulls, and operations by other processes, as these changes are automatically reflected in the terminal and web interfaces. To improve efficiency, the cache rebuilds only outdated data instead of processing everything again.

Another change is replacing the previous Bleve search index and separate excerpt files with a single SQLite database using FTS5 full-text search. Besides simplifying the internal architecture, this removes the previous limit that restricted full-text search results to 10 matches.

Git integration has also improved, with version 0.12 introducing an optional native Git transport for push and pull operations. Users can enable it with git config git-bug.git-transport git . Once enabled, git-bug uses the system-installed Git executable for communication with remote repositories. The go-git implementation remains the default.

The release also introduces a new Go library called gitconfig for reading and modifying Git configuration files. It supports Git features like include and includeIf, handles configuration scopes correctly, and preserves comments and formatting when making changes.

On the UI side, the web interface now preserves unfinished issue and comment drafts when a page reloads. Failed save operations also retain the entered text and selected labels instead of discarding them. The command-line interface also fixes an issue where editing an existing comment opened an empty editor instead of displaying the current comment text.

Other improvements include more reliable concurrent writes, better handling of failed synchronization operations, and atomic GraphQL mutations that ensure all changes within a request are committed together or not at all. The GitLab bridge has been updated to accept newer personal access tokens containing dots.

Finally, users upgrading to git-bug 0.12 should be aware of several compatibility changes. The new SQLite cache format rebuilds automatically on first use, while release archive filenames no longer include version numbers, which may require adjustments to existing download scripts. GraphQL subscriptions have been consolidated into a new entitiesChanged subscription.

For more information, see the changelog.