Hyprland Made Its Way to Debian’s Repositories

Hyprland tiling Wayland compositor has been accepted into Debian and is now part of its unstable repositories.

Hyprland is a relatively new name among tiling compositor offerings, but thanks to its impressive features, it is quickly becoming a popular choice among Linux users. If you’re not familiar with it, here’s a brief introduction.

It is a highly customizable, dynamic, lightning-fast tiling Wayland compositor designed to provide a powerful and flexible environment for managing windows and workspaces.

It is also built with performance in mind, resulting in smooth operations, very good performance, and, last but not least, visual appeal to users.

Image credits: Hyprland Project

All of these qualities, combined with its avalanche of popularity, have resulted in a well-received message on the Debian developer list, announcing that precompiled Hyprland packages are now added and available to the distribution’s unstable repositories.

So, we can only say one thing—congratulations to Hyprland! Of course, this Wayland compositor has a long way to go from here to stable Debian’s repositories, but the first and most important step has already been taken.

Furthermore, the acceptance of Hyprland in Debian can be compared to a wide-open door to a large part of the Linux ecosystem. Being one of the foundations on which today’s Linux world is built, Debian has always been a crucial factor in promoting free software.

Adopting a given one in its repositories means it will become available to millions of users, considering the huge amount of Debian derivatives that use it as their base. It is enough to mention Ubuntu, for example.

So, once again, well done, Hyprland! It’s also pleasing to see that although the project is quite new, it enjoys active development.

For example, just a few days ago, it broke with its dependence on wlroots, a modular Wayland compositor library, and shifted all its protocol implementations to an in-house model.

Moreover, the project continuously adds new features and fixes issues. So, considering all this, Hyprland’s future looks more than promising.