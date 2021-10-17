Apple Will Support the Future Success of Blender 3D Software

Apple has become a patron member of the Blender Development Fund, supporting the work of the Blender Foundation.

Blender is a free and open source 3D computer graphics software used for creating animated films, visual effects, art, motion graphics, and computer games. It is available for free on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Related: Blender 2.93 LTS Released with a Lot of Major Changes

Using Blender, you can create a 3D model from scratch, sculpt, rig, texture, animate and render it to still or movie formats. The software is full of high end features that can make it on per with some high end 3D softwares out there. It is used by professionals and amateurs to build high quality 3D objects and animations.

Blender Foundation on Thursday announced Apple’s joining of the Blender Development Fund, stating that the company will support the “continued core development for Blender.” Definitely, this is a quietly significant move for Blender.

Alongside a contribution to the Development Fund, Apple will provide engineering expertise and additional resources to Blender and its broader development community to help support Blender artists and developers, according to the announcement.

The CEO of Blender, Tom Soosendaal, on Thursday also noted that macOS will return as a completely supported Blender platform.

This has been in the making for a while. I’m very proud to share this news today. macOS will be back as a complete supported Blender platform. Thanks Apple! Ton Roosendaal, Blender CEO



Other notable companies that are patron members of the Blender Development Fund include Epic, AMD, Nvidia, Unity, Facebook, and Amazon.

Related: Adobe Joins the Blender Development Fund as a Corporate Gold Member

Blender has previously been one of the best Mac options for people who want to create 3D artwork on Apple’s platform. Therefore, if you’re working with an Apple device, possibly you will be getting some pretty good updates very soon.

So lots of nice things coming over to the folks at Blender Foundation. Anyone interested in joining the Blender Development Fund can find more information here. Standard memberships range from $6/month to $300/month.