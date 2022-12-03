GIMP Stable Released for the First Time for Apple Silicon Devices

Apple users using M1 and M2-based devices can now take advantage of the first stable version of the GIMP image editor for these architectures.

Since version 2.8.2, GIMP has run on macOS/OSX natively. At the same time, macOS users using devices based on Apple’s new M1 and M2 architecture could also use the powerful free GIMP image editor. Still, none of the available versions had stable status.

As expected, this resulted in several issues preventing macOS users from fully utilizing the software. Fortunately, this is no longer the case.

Yesterday, the GIMP developers have released for the first time ever a stable GIMP versions, 2.10.32, of the popular free and open-source image editor for users of Apple silicon-powered devices (based on M1 and M2 architecture). The following fall into this group:

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)

Mac Studio (2022)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)

iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

If you’re not sure exactly what chip your Mac device uses, it is easy to check. To find out, on Mac computers equipped with Apple silicon, the “About This Mac” menu shows a section labeled “Chip,” followed by the chip’s name.

About This Mac, Image Credit: Apple

GIMP 2.10.32 is the most recent version of the graphics editor, released in June of this year. It includes some significant improvements, the most notable of which are support for 8 and 16-bit CMYK TIFF files and support for localized glyphs.

Apple silicon users have two versions of GIMP 2.10.32 available as DMG installation packages – one for M1 and one for M2-based devices. When you visit the GIMP download page, the website will try to determine which one you are using. However, if the automatic detection is not successful, ensure you get the correct one for your architecture.

For more details, you can refer to the official announcement.